Steelers 53-Man Roster Projection: Howard Wins, New Player Coming

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed to Saint Vincent College. Their first training camp under Mike McCarthy is set to begin, starting the process of preparing this team for the regular season, and deciding what their final team is going to look like come Week 1.

This offseason came with plenty of change for the Steelers, and even more should be coming during camp. Don't expect Omar Khan to sit around all fat and happy about the group that Pittsburgh's roster holds.

More moves, big decisions and some added cap space are all likely around the corner. And by the time they cut their 90-man team to 53, this is what it'll look like.

Quarterback

Aaron Rodgers, Will Howard, Drew Allar

The Steelers' most exciting position battle is QB2, but whether Mason Rudolph fans want to admit it or not, Will Howard holds all the power in this competition. When it's all said and done, he's going to do enough to keep his job as Aaron Rodgers' backup, taking a significant step forward in his career and removing Rudolph from the roster a year before his contract expires.

Running Back

Jaylen Warren, Rico Dowdle, Eli Heidenreich, Travis Homer

Kaleb Johnson not being on this list is the shocker of the running back group. Mike McCarthy drafted Eli Heidenreich and signed Travis Homer. He didn't do anything to bring Johnson in, and unless the second-year back proves himself, Omar Khan doesn't hold enough weight to keep him around.

Heidenreich and Homer are special teams-capable, giving them the obvious upper-hand in this battle.

Fullback

Riley Nowakowski

Welcome, the new Connor Heyward. Riley Nowakowski was drafted in the fourth round for a reason. He's not going anywhere during his rookie season.

Wide Receiver

DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., Germie Bernard, Roman Wilson, Ben Skowronek, Kaden Wetjen

There isn't much excitement when it comes to who makes the team versus who doesn't with the wide receivers. Unless a name like AT Perry or Cole Burgess jumps out and as a sleeper, this group is pretty set in stone. Really, it's about whether or not Germie Bernard or Roman Wilson win the WR3 job behind DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr.

Tight End

Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Robert Tonyan

Aaron Rodgers gets to keep his old friend, Robert Tonyan around for his final season. With some decisions to make at other positions, the Steelers can afford to keep a fourth tight end. Especially one who caught 11 touchdowns from Rodgers in 2020.

Offensive Line

Zach Frazier, Troy Fautanu, Mason McCormick, Spencer Anderson, Dylan Cook, Max Iheanachor, Brock Hoffman, Gennings Dunker, Ryan McCollum

The offensive line is a bit tricky this season because you don't want to keep too many interior offensive options and not enough tackles. Spencer Anderson versus Brock Hoffman will decide what direction they go in. If Hoffman wins the starting job, Ryan McCollum stays. If Anderson does, chances are another tackle is on the roster.

Either way, Broderick Jones isn't around, as he likely spends the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Defensive Line

Cam Heyward, Keeanu Benton, Derrick Harmon, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Yahya Black, Esezi Otomewo

Logan Lee and Dean Lowry and the two names everyone will be wondering if they make the 53-man roster or not. Both players are quality special teamers, but don't offer the baseline on defense that Pittsburgh will be looking for.

Otomewo has become a rotational piece for this defensive front and should remain on the roster for a second season to provide depth with Yahya Black and Sebastian Joseph-Day.

Edge Rusher

T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Jack Sawyer

No blockbuster trade in this 53-man roster projection. Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig both stay, and the Steelers have the best looking edge rusher group in the NFL come Week 1.

Inside Linebacker

Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, Cole Holcomb, Carson Bruener

Malik Harrison is the most confusing name on the Steelers' roster. Seriously. The backup is going to make $6.7 million in 2026 and would save the team over $4 million if released. They have Cole Holcomb and Carson Bruener, and could turn to Jamin Davis (who spent last season with Patrick Graham) if they need to.

They don't really need another thumper behind Holcomb. So, they eventually realize they should save some money and move on from Harrison. They keep just four inside linebackers and see what Bruener can do if called upon this season.

Cornerback

Joey Porter Jr., Jalen Ramsey, Jamel Dean, Brandin Echols, Asante Samuel Jr., Daylen Everette

Cornerback might be the second-best looking group on the roster. The Steelers can decide to cut or trade Echols or Samuel Jr., but chances are they keep both of them. You never know what injuries are going to happen, and with Ramsey playing safety and slot cornerback, Pittsburgh needs to be prepared.

It's a good problem to have abundance in the NFL. The Steelers will utilize that at the cornerback position.

Safety

DeShon Elliott, Jaquan Brisker, Darnell Savage, New Addition

The Steelers aren't done adding just yet. Darnell Savage is their third safety behind Jaquan Brisker and DeShon Elliott, but unless Sebastian Castro or Robert Spears-Jennings really impress, the team will look to add another name.

Donovan Wilson, Jimmie Ward and even creative options like Trevon Diggs are still out there. Someone is going to be available later in training camp and the Steelers will jump on the opportunity to bulk their room. Especially with all three of their current options dealing with injuries the last few years.

Special Teams

Chris Boswell (K), Cameron Johnston (P), Christian Kuntz (LS)

No surprises here. Welcome back Cameron Johnston. And there is no chances McCarthy is getting rid of the local player in Christian Kuntz.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!