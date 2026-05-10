Most Underrated Offseason Move the Steelers Made

The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in a slew of new faces this offseason and made a few splashes along the way, but one of their moves has flown a bit under-the-radar.

With the offensive line in need of potential starters at tackle with Broderick Jones' neck injury and at left guard following the departure of Isaac Seumalo to the Arizona Cardinals in free agency, a bulk of the Steelers' work came through the 2026 NFL Draft with the selections of Max Iheanachor and Gennings Dunker in the first and third rounds, respectively.

On the open market, though, Pittsburgh secured a key depth piece in Brock Hoffman, who signed with the Dallas Cowboys as a rookie under head coach Mike McCarthy in 2022 and remained with the team for parts of four seasons.

Aug 22, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys center Brock Hoffman (67) celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

He was not tendered as a restricted free agent by Dallas, though, and the Steelers signed him to a one-year, $2.5 million deal.

Hoffman's chances of starting, particularly at left guard, took a bit of a hit with Dunker's arrival, but that doesn't mean he can't still win the job or have an impact in 2026.

Hoffman's Versatility

419 of Hoffman's 474 offensive snaps in 2025, per Pro Football Focus, came at center, with the rest coming at left guard. He played quite well when he was on the field too, allowing just a single sack and 12 pressures in pass protection.

The year prior in 2024, Hoffman logged 387 reps at right guard, 109 at center and 19 at left guard for the Cowboys, all while giving up one sack and six pressures. In 2023, he saw 156 snaps at center and 65 at right guard.

With experience at all three positions on the interior of the offensive line, Hoffman can wear multiple hats for Pittsburgh and fill in, or start, as needed while holding up well as both a run and pass blocker.

Oct 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys center Brock Hoffman (67) gestures during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Where Will Hoffman Play for Steelers?

With Zach Frazier at center, Hoffman won't see any time there unless the former misses any time due to an injury.

The same goes for right guard, where Mason McCormick is entrenched as the starter after a solid 2025 campaign at the position.

As such, Hoffman's best, and likely only, chance to win a starting job heading into the regular season is at left guard, where he'll compete with Spencer Anderson and Dunker.

Though Dunker is a high-floor player due to his strength, size and motor, there's no guarantee his transition from right tackle to guard will go smoothly as a rookie. That's not to say he can't or won't win the competition, but it's far from a guarantee.

Anderson, who's entering the last year of his rookie contract, played 193 snaps at left guard in 2025 and also saw the field as part of the Steelers' jumbo package as a sixth offensive linemen. He has potential and is a real threat to win the job, but Hoffman has a bit more NFL experience and has arguably performed better as well.

Though Hoffman doesn't have a ton of experience at left guard, he's more than capable of playing well there if he's named the starter. Even if he's not, he's a high-level depth option with positional versatility that Pittsburgh will benefit from having on its roster this upcoming season.

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