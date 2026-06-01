Russell Wilson Joins List of Former Steelers By Joining TV

Another former member of the Pittsburgh Steelers' organization is heading to television.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Russell Wilson is hanging up his cleats for the time being and taking a role with CBS.

Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson, who has an offer to be a backup QB, has elected to accept an offer to join the CBS Sports team for their Sunday pregame show and more, sources say (as @sportsrapport reported).



Wilson may not be retiring, but at least a pause on his playing career. pic.twitter.com/6484EEMXnh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 1, 2026

He will join their Sunday pre-game show team on "The NFL Today" and replace Matt Ryan in the process, who is now serving as the president of football for the Atlanta Falcons.

Rapoport noted that Wilson may not be officially retiring, but playing in 2026 isn't in the cards at the moment.

Other Steelers Working in TV

The most pertinent example of a former Steeler, whether it be a coach or player, working as a TV analyst in the NFL is Mike Tomlin.

After stepping down as Pittsburgh's head coach in January following a 19-year tenure at the helm that included a Super Bowl win over the Arizona Cardinals in 2008, Tomlin was hired by NBC to be a part of the network's "Football Night in America" crew, which is a pre-game show for "Sunday Night Football" and will allow him to be on-site at NFL stadiums each week.

Tomlin could jump back into the coaching carousel next offseason if he so chooses, and Micah Parsons has already made a pitch for the future Hall of Famer to join him with the Green Bay Packers, but it remains to be seen how long he'll wait to return to the sidelines.

Bill Cowher, who was Tomlin's predecessor in Pittsburgh and won Super Bowl XL with the franchise, has worked for CBS as part of their "The NFL Today" crew since 2007, meaning he'll join forces with Wilson this fall.

Steelers Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw has been a stalwart for NFL coverage too, starting with CBS in 1984 before moving over to FOX in 1994.

Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Wilson's Lone Season with Steelers

After being cut by the Denver Broncos, which they incurred $85 million in dead money by doing, the Steelers inked Wilson to a one-year contract worth the veteran minimum in March 2024.

He was always viewed as the favorite to win Pittsburgh's starting quarterback job over Justin Fields, whom the organization acquired from the Chicago Bears in a trade, but an injury derailed the beginning of the campaign for Wilson.

At the start of the training camp, Wilson sustained a calf injury that barred him from playing in the preseason opener against the Houston Texans.

He was healthy enough to return and play a combined six series during the Steelers' last two preseason contests, subsequently leading the team to officially name him their starter over Fields for Week 1.

Wilson, though, reaggravated his calf injury and was out for the first six games of the season. After Fields led Pittsburgh to a 4-2 record, Wilson made his debut for the black and gold in Week 7 against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

He led the Steelers to victory in six of his first seven games with the team, resulting in a 10-3 record heading into Week 15.

Wilson oversaw a four-game losing streak to close out the regular season, however, and Pittsburgh dropped the AFC North to the Baltimore Ravens as a result.

Baltimore then defeated the Steelers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, and Wilson signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants in free agency while Pittsburgh brought in Rodgers.

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