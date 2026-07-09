Steelers Benching Aaron Rodgers for Will Howard? Pressure Could Force Change

If things go haywire for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season, one analyst believes the fan base could get quite vocal and push for change.

During an appearance on "The Bill Barnwell Show", ESPN's Mina Kimes stated that she believes chants for Will Howard to play over Aaron Rodgers could rain down from the stands in November or December once the schedule gets tougher if the Steelers aren't living up to expectations.

"The Steelers in November to December, go Eagles, Broncos, Texans," Kimes said. "And I think that's when Rodgers... I think that the fans are gonna be really unhappy with the offensive output in those games.

"This is based on me doing a live pod in Pittsburgh, and we surveyed the crowd and they were all begging for Will Howard."

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is There Any Scenario Where Howard Plays Over Rodgers in 2026?

Should the wheels fall off as the season goes along and their schedule gets tougher after their Week 9 bye, particularly if Rodgers struggles, it wouldn't come as a huge shock if the fan base gets vocal and calls for Howard to play (should he win the backup job).

There were chants calling for Mike Tomlin to be fired during Pittsburgh's Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills last year, setting the precedent for something similar to happen with Rodgers depending on the circumstances in what's shaping up to be the final season of his career.

Howard has plenty of fans, and hope appears high surrounding the second-year signal caller. Mike McCarthy and the rest of the coaching staff's effusive praise for the 24-year-old has helped drive the hype train, and there weren't many negative reports to point to when it came to his performance throughout the offseason program either.

When taking a step back and really assessing the potential of Howard seeing the field in any meaningful manner in 2026, however, it's tough to foresee a situation where that ever occurs.

The Steelers welcomed Rodgers back with open arms and he was always their top choice at quarterback, especially after hiring McCarthy and reuniting the pair after they spent over a decade together with the Green Bay Packers from 2006 to 2018.

That relationship and the respect for Rodgers in what looks like his final run in the NFL will make it incredibly tough to ever bench him in favor of Howard. Perhaps the only scenario in which it would happen is if the team is far removed from the playoff race at the tail-end of the campaign and Rodgers signs off on taking a backseat to his protégé.

As long as Pittsburgh remains competitive and is at least on the periphery of the playoff race, Rodgers isn't going to be benched. The optics and news cycle that would come with the decision may not ultimately be worth it.

It's going to take a true worst-case scenario for Howard to play over Rodgers, and even that might not be enough.

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