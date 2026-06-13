Top Free Agents Steelers Can Sign Before Training Camp

PITTSBURGH — Do you hear that, Pittsburgh Steelers fans? That sound of silence is the offseason abyss the organization is now in as they wrap up OTAs.

It’ll be a few weeks until the Steelers reconvene at St. Vincent College for training camp, but that doesn’t mean they will remain completely inactive.

How can they, when there are still quality free agents available? While the Steelers have already made a few moves this offseason, these players are worth adding to their expanded roster ahead of training camp.

Taylor Decker - Offensive Tackle

Arguably the best player still on the market right now is former Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker. The 32-year-old has 140 NFL games of experience and still has the itch to play in the league.

The Steelers have their starting left tackle in Troy Fautanu, but that doesn’t mean they have everything solved at the tackle position. Decker can give Fautanu a veteran backup or add competition and experience to the right side. Either way, the offensive line is better with Decker’s addition.

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings tackle Cam Robinson (74) against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cam Robinson - Offensive Tackle

Again, depth is key, and that isn’t the team’s strength along the offensive line. Dylan Cook is slated to start on the right side. Broderick Jones is reportedly involved in their plans, but his health is a complete mystery. First-round pick Max Iheanachor has all the upside in the world, but thrusting him into a starting role this early isn’t the best move for his development.

Cam Robinson has had his own injury issues to work through, but the 30-year-old doesn’t have to be an anchor if he signed in Pittsburgh. Like Decker, he could provide needed competition and insurance behind the young group. Robinson has bounced around the league after spending eight seasons with the Cleveland Browns, and he could be the journeyman extra tackle for the right team in 2026.

Taylor Rapp - Safety

The secondary remains a position of concern for the Steelers, regardless of the excitement surrounding new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. The team is coming off being one of the worst passing defenses in the league, and the only real personnel change so far is veteran cornerback Jamel Dean and safety Jaquan Brisker.

Brisker should be a strong starter alongside DeShon Elliott, but what about behind them? The depth is quite bad still, even with Darnell Savage finally agreeing to a deal.

Taylor Rapp is a former Super Bowl-winning player with the Los Angeles Rams and has multiple years starting. He’s not going to transform the secondary, but he rounds out a group by being a capable backup.

Bobby Wagner - Linebacker

Mr. 2000, Bobby Wagner is 36 but can still bring it. He was still throwing it around over his past two seasons with the Washington Commanders, and as a rotational piece, he’d be an upgrade for the Steelers. I don’t care that he’s 36, bring him in!

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