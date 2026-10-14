Tyreek Hill No Longer Fits Steelers Plans

A veteran wide receiver may be off the Pittsburgh Steelers' radar and out of their plans now.

According to ESPN's Xuan Thai, a Miami jury returned a mixed verdict in an assault and battery civil trial against Tyreek Hill.

Hill was found liable for two counts of battery but was not liable for the eight other claims made by Lakeeta Vaccaro, his estranged wife. Vaccaro was awarded $500,000 in compensatory damages as a result, and her claims for punitive damages were denied.

Nov 17, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the football against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

NFL Discipline May Still Be Coming for Hill

The NFL is still keeping tabs on the situation, though, and Hill remains under investigation.

“We have been monitoring developments in the matter, which remains under review of the personal conduct policy,” an NFL spokesperson told Pro Football Talk after the verdict was returned.

Thai noted that Drew Rosenhaus, Hill's agent, stated that the 32-year-old's playing situation is "fluid" while adding that "a deal could happen any time" while speaking with a local news station, but a suspension is at least still a possibility as the league continues its investigation.

As such, with potential discipline for Hill looming while he recovers from a dislocated knee along with multiple torn ligaments that he suffered with the Miami Dolphins in Week 4 of the 2025 campaign, there are a multitude of reasons why Pittsburgh may opt not to pursue bringing him in at this juncture.

Sure, the Steelers have a clear need for quality receiver depth with Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) on the reserve/injured list while both Roman Wilson (hand/finger) and Ben Skowronek (calf) have already been ruled out for Week 6, but there are other ways in which they can satisfy that need beyond bringing in Hill.

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Brandon Smith (87) makes a catch against Buffalo Bills defensive back Kani Walker (41) in the second quarter preseason game at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where Could Pittsburgh Turn at WR?

The most obvious solution for the Steelers is to sign Brandon Smith, a training camp standout, to the 53-man roster after he was elevated from the practice squad for the first time this season in Week 5's win over the Indianapolis Colts, a contest in which he logged 16 offensive snaps.

Rookies Kaden Wetjen and Eli Heidenreich are already on the 53-man roster, though both are almost strictly special teamers and have yet to log a single snap at receiver during the regular season.

If Pittsburgh wants to go the free agent route without targeting Hill, Curtis Samuel, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman are the top names still remaining in that regard.

The organization could also sign a veteran off another team's practice squad, with Scotty Miller (Chicago Bears), Van Jefferson (Washington Commanders), Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (Indianapolis Colts), Sterling Shepard (New York Jets) and Odell Beckham Jr. (Minnesota Vikings) among the most notable players who fall into that category.

A trade is a legitimate possibility as well, with Jauan Jennings (Minnesota Vikings), Jerry Jeudy (Cleveland Browns), Brian Thomas Jr. (Jacksonville Jaguars), Quentin Johnston (Los Angeles Chargers) and Calvin Ridley (Tennessee Titans) all potentially being available, though there's still nearly a month to go before the November 10 deadline.

The Steelers might not be able to afford to wait, however, meaning some moves might be on the horizon or already in the works.

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