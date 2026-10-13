Steelers Better Hurry for JuJu Smith-Schuster

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers don't have time to waste. They need help at the wide receiver position and have a few outside options that are worth exploring.

One is JuJu Smith-Schuster, but bringing back a former second-round pick isn't something they can wait around for. If they're ready to add some help and have their former wideout on their mind, they need to act fast.

Otherwise, he's going to end up somewhere else.

Smith-Schuster started the week by trying out for the Minnesota Vikings. The 29-year-old hasn't played in 2025, but played all 17 games in 2025, including 12 starts for the Kansas City Chiefs. He recorded 345 yards and a touchdown last season, and is looking to finish the 2026 campaign on a team.

That team could be the Steelers.

The Vikings worked out veteran WR JuJu Smith-Schuster today. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 12, 2026

Steelers Should Be Interested

It's hard to say the Steelers shouldn't have interest in Smith-Schuster. Their former second-round pick spent five years in Pittsburgh before starting to bounce around the league. Now, with a desperate need for help at the position due to injuries, he's one of the best options they have to get them through the next few weeks.

With Roman Wilson (hand) and Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) both missing multiple weeks, and Ben Skowronek (calf) missing Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pittsburgh's wide receiver room includes DK Metcalf, Germie Bernard and Kaden Wetjen.

They'll likely call Brandon Smith up from the practice squad, but they'll still need another option for Aaron Rodgers.

Smith-Schuster isn't their only option. Tyreek Hill, Gabe Davis, Curtis Samuel and others are still available in free agency. They could also look at names like KJ Osborn, Tyler Johnson and others, who currently reside on practice squads across the league.

But if they are interested in Smith-Schuster, they must act fast. And if nothing else, his workout with the Vikings shows that they aren't the only team interested in adding wide receiver talent this late into the season.

Whoever they're after, they shouldn't be waiting. This league is banged up as well, and they don't want to left picking from the final two or three top options available.

This offense is finally starting to find its footing. Aaron Rodgers has groove going and Metcalf, Bernard and the rest of the passing game are starting to click. So, if they're going to make the "right" call at who to add, they need to act fast.

And if it's Smith-Schuster, they may need to act now.

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