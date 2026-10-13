Two WRs Steelers Can Poach From Other Teams

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a wide receiver problem once again. This time, however, injuries are the main culprit to blame.

The Steelers were victorious in Week 5, putting up 34 points in a win over the Indianapolis Colts. The offense has taken strides, putting up more than 30 points in two of the last three weeks. In the process, however, they've lost three wide receivers for multiple weeks. Michael Pittman Jr. is on the Injured Reserve with a foot injury, Roman Wilson has already been ruled out of Week 6 due to a dislocated finger and special teams ace Ben Skowronek left their Week 5 contest with a calf injury.

Even with their practice squad call-ups, the Steelers need another receiver once again. The team could swing a trade before they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6, but the likelier route this organization takes is plucking a player off of a practice squad or from free agency.

These two veterans stand out as the likeliest fits and most immediately available options for the Steelers to add temporarily.

K.J. Osborn - Steelers Finally Land 2024 Target

A few seasons ago, K.J. Osborn was a legitimate trade target for the Steelers. Coming off of three straight seasons of at least 500 receiving yards, the former 2020 fifth-round pick was a coveted player around the NFL.

Fast forward to 2026, and he's on the Tennessee Titans practice squad. For the Steelers, that's exactly what they need. Osborn has 66 games of NFL experience, and he could come in and be ready to play as soon as Week 6.

He is not a flashy option, that's for sure. But as a temporary replacement, he is an easy addition.

As an added bonus, where did Osborn have success? His best days came as a member of the Minnesota Vikings, working with current Steelers offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio. That extra connection might be enough to convince the team to take a shot on Osborn.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver K.J. Osborn (85) makes a catch during organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mecole Hardman - WR3 and Kick Returner

The Steelers could also look to free agency to add former Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills receiver Mecole Hardman Jr.

A former Super Bowl winner with the Chiefs, Hardman brings the trait that the Steelers' coaching staff loves: versatility. He has the speed that the team is missing without Wilson on the field. He can play any of the receiver positions. Most importantly, he has experience returning kicks and punts. He's not just a flyer being taken to fill out the bottom of the depth chart, he's someone who can help across multiple situations for the next few weeks.

Plus, he played briefly with Aaron Rodgers as a player with the New York Jets. Rodgers was hurt in the season opener that year and Hardman was later traded away, but the two spent time together previously. If that went well, why not bring him back for a reunion?

Other names to monitor are just as unexciting. Former second-round pick JuJu Smith-Schuster is an option. Odell Beckham Jr. is on the Vikings' practice squad. Other free agent names include Tyreek Hill, KJ Hamler and Josh Reynolds.

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