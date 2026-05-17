Steelers Rookie QB Gets Huge Opportunity With Aaron Rodgers

As one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, Aaron Rodgers can impart a lot of wisdom on his colleagues with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Will Howard was overly complementary of Rodgers after spending his rookie year under his wing, and the four-time MVP has bought into his role as a mentor during the twilight years of his career.

Rodgers’ return isn’t necessarily good news for Howard’s future in Pittsburgh, but third-round pick Drew Allar, on the other hand, has a lot to gain.

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) looks to pass during the first quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

How Allar Can Benefit From Playing With Rodgers

Though Allar theoretically would’ve had a chance to compete for the starting job alongside Howard and Mason Rudolph had Rodgers not returned to the organization, playing as a rookie was never in the Penn State product’s best interest.

The 22-year-old has a lot of the tools you cannot teach to quarterbacks, such as arm strength and size, which made him an enticing prospect despite his down 2025 campaign that featured a season-ending ankle injury.

His poor mechanics and footwork were a major cause of concern in his profile as a prospect, however, and the Steelers have made it a point to coach all of the negative tendencies in his game out of him, as seen at rookie minicamp.

Furthermore, Allar has some work to do in terms of processing defenses and building up his poise in the pocket.

Improving his mechanics will largely be a product of doing drill work and becoming more comfortable with the different methods Pittsburgh is teaching him.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) audibles during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Rodgers, as a first-ballot Hall of Famer, can help ease that process and impart all of the wisdom he’s built up throughout his 20-plus year career.

Whether it’s in the meeting room or out on the field during quarterback drills under certain circumstances, Rodgers can almost act as an additional coach for Allar and even Howard as they develop in 2026, which is an invaluable tool for both young signal callers.

Allar is fighting an uphill battle towards winning the backup job over Howard and/or Rudolph, but whether or not he does so shouldn’t determine the success of his first year in the league.

Instead, Allar should treat 2026 as a redshirt campaign where he can get the most out of playing under Rodgers, put everything he learned into motion, and look to compete for the starting job in 2027, potentially next to Howard and a high pick from next year’s draft.

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