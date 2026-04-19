Steelers Kill Wildest Aaron Rodgers Theory Yet

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to have positive conversations with Aaron Rodgers and are hopeful that the 42-year-old will return to be their quarterback in 2026. But no one knows for sure, and the wait has drawn out every theory imaginable - even the wild ones.

The latest one didn't last very long. While it would've had a backbone in most years, this year didn't add much support to the belief, and it didn't take long for the Steelers to crush it without even really addressing it directly.

It comes from ESPN's Dominique Foxworthy, who floated the idea of Rodgers being concerned about competition during an episode of Get Up.

"The reaction to what if they take Ty Simpson considering that it is going to be in Pittsburgh, that might change my mind if I'm Aaron Rodgers," Foxworthy said. "If they erupt in cheers, I might feel like I don't wanna come back there. I would hope that Aaron Rodgers is not looking at this thinking, 'If they draft a young quarterback, I don't belong there'. I don't really think at this point drafting a young quarterback should impact Aaron Rodgers' decision."

First off, it probably won't. Any conversations the Steelers have had with Rodgers likely didn't include anything other than talking about him being the starting quarterback in 2026. They've also been crystal clear about how much they appreciate his help with Will Howard and how they are looking forward to him helping whoever they draft this year.

Rodgers has accepted that responsibilty with pride and has never complained about it.

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

But the Steelers shut down the theory, anyways. And they did it without even really trying.

Speaking with WTAE about the NFL Draft, Team President Art Rooney II shut down drafting one position in the first round - quarterback.

"I think I can tell you one thing, it’s probably not going to be a quarterback,” Rooney said. “But beyond that it’s wide open. Of course, it depends on what happens in front of us. But, you know, I think it’ll be exciting to build. Interesting. A lot of interesting players in this draft. And, I think one of the — not only our first pick, but as you probably know, we have 12 selections in this draft. So we have an opportunity to really add some talent to the roster."

So, Why is Aaron Rodgers Waiting?

It appears that Rodgers truly is trying to decide if he wants to continue playing football this season. He's not the first quarterback to contemplate the decision deep into the offseason, and he won't be the last.

The Steelers are just focused on building the team they have and staying in touch, hoping Rodgers decides he's coming back for another run.

If not, Howard appears to be the guy in Pittsburgh. And the one name you can probably rule out, just because of where he'll get drafted, is Ty Simpson.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTubeor anywhere you listen!