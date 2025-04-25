Steelers Crushed First Pick: What's Next?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers walked into the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft with a plan to grab a defensive tackle. They got one. And the one that they got has "Steeler DNA," and is being compared to an All-Pro already on their team.
It was the perfect pick.
With Kenneth Grant and Walter Nolen off the board, the Steelers were faced with a decision to make with the 21st pick. Many thought Shedeur Sanders would be the move if he was available, or that they could trade down. Instead, they took a player who was on the board as a "must draft" the entire process. Derrick Harmon.
But what do they do now? There was talk about trading for a quarterback, or trading up to find one in Day 2. That may require a wide receiver to be added to that trade package, but would they actually consider moving George Pickens if they don't have another wide receiver in place? Probabaly not.
But they may still want to trade. Not for a quarterback, but for another position. One on offense.
Heading into Day 2 of the NFL Draft, there are questions about the Steelers' plans. Did anything change? Does players like Michigan cornerback Will Johnson or Ohio State running back Trey Henderson falling mean anything for them? And could they be looking to go get one of the two, if not other names?
It also changes their approach at quarterback. Shedeur Sanders is still on the board. That means quarterbacks behind him are going to fall as well. And the Steelers may find themselves lucking out with more options than they believed they'd have during the middle part of the NFL Draft.
Day 2 should be a good one for the Steelers. Which would follow a win on Day 1 with Derrick Harmon.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!