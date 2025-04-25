Former Steelers Player Shares Wild Reaction to First Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers' decision to pass on Shedeur Sanders in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft befuddled some people around the league, including a former Super Bowl-winning safety for the team.
Ryan Clark, who is an ESPN analyst and host of "The Pivot Podcast" alongside Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor, had quite the reaction when Pittsburgh selected Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon over Sanders, immediately resorting to highlighting the team's current dealings at quarterback.
"Mason Rudolph?" Clark said. "Mason Rudolph? He went to Tennessee and got worse. You know what we're gonna do? 'Oh, let's wait for Aaron [Rodgers]! Wait for Aaron to make a decision.' We letting Aaron Rodgers hold us hostage ... we're the Pittsburgh Steelers."
Sanders was not picked on Day 1, quickly becoming the story of the draft after it looked like he'd be a top-three choice once upon a time.
The Colorado signal caller went on a top-30 visit to Pittsburgh, and there were rumors that the organization was seriously considering selecting him, but they instead opted to address their need on the interior of the defensive line by adding a skilled, versatile pass rusher in Harmon.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan insinuated that Rodgers wouldn't impact their draft plans one way or another, though it's possible they're confident he'll ultimately sign with the team and thus targeted another position with their initial pick.
Several other notable quarterback prospects, such as Alabama's Jalen Milroe and Louisville's Tyler Shough, remain on the board going into Day 2, and Pittsburgh is expected to land one before the draft officially wraps up this weekend.
While Sanders is also still available, he probably won't fall much further. The Steelers' next selection slots in at No. 83 in the third round and they don't have a ton of assets for a potential trade at the moment, so it's unlikely he'll end up with the black and gold.
