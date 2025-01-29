Super Bowl LIX Media Day Schedule, How to Watch & Stream
Super Bowl LIX is set between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET.
The matchup between the Chiefs and the Eagles is a rematch of Super Bowl LVII two seasons ago, where the franchise won their second title under head coach Andy Reid's direction. The Chiefs, of course, captured Super Bowl LVIII last season and are looking to make NFL history with three straight Super Bowl victories.
While there is still some time to pass until this year's Super Bowl, "Opening Night" is just days away, which officially kicks off Super Bowl week for the Chiefs and the Eagles. Here's everything you need to know about Super Bowl Opening Night, which of course, is the first media availability for both franchises ahead of the game.
When is Super Bowl Opening Night (Media Day)
Super Bowl Opening Night is Monday, Feb. 3 in New Orleans, La. Opening Night is highlighted by a photo and interview session for both teams with all players and coaches.
The Philadelphia Eagles will be first up at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. local). Their availability will run for approximately one hour.
Once Philadelphia's availability is complete, the Kansas City Chiefs will be next up starting around 10 p.m. ET (9 p.m. CT).
How to Watch Super Bowl 59 Opening Night
Super Bowl 59 Opening Night will be broadcast on NFL Network, which is available through cable providers or via streaming services with the purchase of a plan. Coverage from the Caesar's Superdome will begin at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) and will run through the conclusion of the festivities.