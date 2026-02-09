Bad Bunny Seen Doing Something Awesome During Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Performance

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show was a huge hit Sunday night and it included a ton of celebrity cameos and performances. The biggest of which was Lady Gaga, who surprised everyone when she appeared midway through the set and sang a very fun version of her hit song "Die With a Smile."

The two singers were seen dancing together after the song but cameras also caught Bad Bunny loving Lady Gaga's performance during a moment when he was off stage and getting some help from somebody with the production.

Check out Bad Bunny continuing to dance while taking a quick break from his show:

bad bunny dancing on the side while lady gaga performs a salsa version of die with a smile… this little monster😭 pic.twitter.com/nv3e0y3Aqm — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) February 9, 2026

Here's a look at Lady Gaga's performance, with Bad Bunny joining her at the end.

lady gaga performing ‘die with a smile’ at the super bowl pic.twitter.com/PvhE4vKAql — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 9, 2026

Bad Bunny's halftime show was full of special moments, including at the end when he showed a powerful four-word message written on the football that he carried around at different times during his performance.

Bad Bunny ended his halftime show with people holding flags of tons of countries and spiking a ball.



Sending a message of togetherness, this halftime show was great ❤️ 🎶 pic.twitter.com/ZPWsGBiidC — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) February 9, 2026

Fans loved seeing Bad Bunny dancing while listening to Lady Gaga sing a salsa version of her hit song.

HES STIMMING TO LADY GAGA!!! https://t.co/mXnilzmN5k — Pallas 🐟🌊🌧️ || VGEN OPEN (@pallassiv) February 9, 2026

He’s just having fun..living his best life — Vanilla🍦🍒🐆 (@justvxnilla) February 9, 2026

Bad Bunny's Gaga groove: Fangirl level max! 🐰🕺😭 — Chris06 (@ChristianMugabo) February 9, 2026

The complete setlist from Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show

1. Tití Me Preguntó

2. Yo Perreo Sola

3. Party

4. Gasolina

5. EoO

6. Monaco

7. Die With a Smile (w/ Lady Gaga)

8. BAILE INoLVIDABLE

9. NUEVAYoL

10. LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii (w/ Ricky Martin)

11. El Apagón

12. CAFé CON RON

13. DtMF

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show was a blast and clearly nobody had more during it than him.

