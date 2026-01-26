DeMarcus Lawrence's Shot at Cowboys Resurfaces After Making Super Bowl With Seahawks

When DeMarcus Lawrence landed with the Seahawks last March after spending 11 seasons with the Cowboys, the defensive end took quite the jab at his former Dallas squad.

He never made it past the divisional round with the Cowboys, and now in his first season in Seattle, Lawrence has already reached a Super Bowl. The Seahawks will face the Patriots in the Big Game on Feb. 8.

The comments he made about his former team back in March resurfaced after Sunday’s Seattle win. Here’s a reminder with what he said.

“Dallas is my home, made my home there, my family lives there,” Lawrence said in an interview with Hawk Blogger back in March. “I know for sure I'm not gonna win a Super Bowl there. So, yeah. We here.”

He might be right—the Cowboys didn’t even make the playoffs, yet he could become a Super Bowl champion with the Seahawks.

Lawrence’s shot at the Cowboys didn’t sit well with his former teammate Micah Parsons at the time. The two got into quite a spat online, which sizzled out over time. Parsons also left Dallas before the 2025 season began, landing with the Packers, who also made the playoffs. It seems that both Lawrence and Parsons ended up on teams with better postseason chances.

