‘He Was the Heartbeat’: Drake Maye Chokes Up About Mike Vrabel After Super Bowl Loss

The Patriots had a rough go of it in Super Bowl LX against the Seahawks, losing 29-13 and not scoring until the fourth quarter.

However, the franchise gets to reflect on an incredible first year in the Mike Vrabel era, going 14-3 in the regular season after two dreadful seasons where New England finished 4-13 before Vrabel was hired as head coach. In addition to Vrabel, a big part of the Patriots’ success was the play of second-year quarterback Drake Maye, who was narrowly beaten out for NFL MVP honors by Rams QB Matthew Stafford.

The Seahawks’ defense stifled Maye and the rest of New England’s offense Sunday, as the North Carolina product went 27-for-43 passing with 295 yards passing, two touchdowns and three turnovers, including a costly interception when the Patriots found some juice in the fourth quarter. Following the tough loss, it was time to look back on the incredible run to the Super Bowl, although New England fell just short of its ultimate goal. When looking back, New England fans have to be optimistic about the future led by Vrabel and Maye.

Dealing with the difficult emotions of a Super Bowl loss, Maye got choked up when discussing his coach during his press conference after the game.

“He was the heartbeat, no doubt about that,” Maye said postgame. “He was a big reason why we’re here. He’s always the same and I look forward to my relationship with him for a long time. He’s a great person and a hell of a football coach.”

"He was the heartbeat. ... I look forward to my relationship with him for a long time. He's a great person and a hell of a football coach."



Drake Maye on Mike Vrabel this season pic.twitter.com/yWKr7t4U10 — ESPN (@espn) February 9, 2026

This year, New England became the first franchise in the Super Bowl era to reach the Super Bowl after hiring a new head coach and winning four games or fewer the prior season. Although this one undoubtedly stings, the Patriots and their fan base have a lot to look forward to.

More Super Bowl on Sports Illustrated