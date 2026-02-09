Drake Maye’s Shoulder Felt Fine During Super Bowl After ‘They Shot It Up'

Drake Maye struggled in Super Bowl LX against the Seahawks. Seattle beat New England 29-13, and Maye threw two interceptions and was sacked six times. After the game he was asked about his shoulder, which was a concern after the AFC championship game, but the team downplayed the severity of the injury leading up to the big game.

Maye revealed that he had been given a shot before kickoff, so he wasn't feeling much of anything during the game.

Drake Maye was asked postgame how his shoulder feels:



“My shoulder feels - they shot it up, so not much feeling. It was good to go, and felt alright.”@WEEI #NEPats #SBLX pic.twitter.com/l9EOmQg6CP — Tom Carroll (@yaboiTCfresh) February 9, 2026

"My shoulder feels, um, they shot it up so... not much feeling, I was good to go and felt alright," said Maye.

The fact that Maye had to get an injection before the game makes you wonder just how bad he was hurt. Both Maye and the team acted like it was no big deal throughout the two weeks of Super Bowl hype. Then the big day came, and he needed an injection. The next step will be consulting with a doctor and then announcing whether or not he'll need some kind of surgery. Either way, the team will probably be optimistic that he'll be ready for training camp. At least publicly.

