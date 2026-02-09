Ranking the Top 5 Commercials From Super Bowl LX

Sunday night’s Super Bowl clash between the Patriots and Seahawks resulted in a dominant Seattle championship. The Seahawks showed New England no mercy throughout the big game and head back home as NFL champs after winning, 29-13. And, as always, there were plenty of new commercials to digest between plays.

Last year we ranked the five best Super Bowl commercials from the Eagles’ comedic beatdown of the Chiefs. This year’s slate of advertisements weren’t quite as strong collectively. There was a generic feel to a lot of the spots and few were laugh-out-loud funny. Nevertheless, there are a handful that stood tall above the others, clearly at a higher level in terms of quality and creativity.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at those ads. Here are the five best Super Bowl commercials from Super Bowl LX between the Patriots and Seahawks.

Best Super Bowl commercials 2026

5. Pepsi— The Choice

Pepsi went bold with their ad this year by stealing the mascot from their rival Coca-Cola brand to star in this year’s commercial. The polar bear finds he prefers Pepsi over Coke and proceeds to spiral into an identity crisis, which is a funny premise and executed pretty well. The best laugh came at the end, though, when they did a polar bear version of the viral Coldplay incident from 2025. It may feel like that happened a thousand years ago but it is actually pretty recent and Pepsi capitalized. Despite a somewhat unsettling animation style this was one of the better spots.

4. Dove— The Game Is Ours

Much like last year’s Nike Super Bowl ad, Dove’s “The Game Is Ours” commercial was just great vibes. A really wonderful and supportive message communicated through the simple joy of teenage girls dancing. On that note, beyond how powerful the sentiment was, the choreography and accompanying music were excellent.

3. Liquid Death— Exploding Heads

Liquid Death is one of the stronger brands out there in terms of marketing right now and it’s no surprise they came in hot for Super Bowl LX. It starts with a standard medical informercial look, which captures the viewer’s attention as strange because... well, it’s the Super Bowl. If there’s a doctor on screen someone accidentally changed the channel. But then the watermelon explodes and the viewer realizes this is not any kind of informercial we’ve seen before.



After that the spot grabs on to a bit (in this case, headless patients) and leads all the way into it with a few funny quick cuts before wrapping up with that all-too-familiar elevator music that plays during actual medical infomercials. Funny, creative, and a clean 30 seconds— every box is checked for a good Super Bowl ad here.

2. Budweiser— American Icons

Budweiser didn’t try to reinvent the wheel by releasing another iteration of the Clydesdale horse commercial series in honor of the company’s sesquicentennial. It tugs at the heartstrings by displaying the journey of the horse and his buddy the eagle with the perfect backdrop of Lynyrd Skynrd. Then, as the music picks up, the ad flips into more standard Budweiser advertisement territory with lens flare and golden light galore.



It wouldn’t have made this list, though, without the dry back-and-forth at the end where the farmer insists he is not crying. That added moment of levity meant this year’s Bud commercial hit all the emotions required to make a great Super Bowl ad.

1. State Farm— Stop Livin’ On A Prayer

State Farm has long been a standard bearer in the marketing community as far as creative advertisements go and this year they came locked and loaded. It was a star-studded commercial from the get-go, featuring Hailee Steinfeld, Danny McBride, Keegan-Michael Key, and Jon Bon Jovi. McBride and Key were hilarious. Some of the lines contained within their musical number about a bad insurance company were genuinely laugh-out-loud. Steinfeld kept a great straight face as the serious foil to the shenanigans of her co-stars. Bon Jovi coming in at the end to wrap it up was well-executed. Given everyone expects to see State Farm do a Super Bowl commercial it’s tough to truly stand out but from start to finish this was high-quality work.

Honestly the only mistake made was that their actual spot was too early. This was one of the first ads played and felt like it got lost in the shuffle instead of being praised for what it was: the best commercial of the year.

