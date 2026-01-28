Super Bowl Ref Breakdown: How Seahawks, Patriots Fared With This Officiating Crew in 2025

The Seahawks and Patriots will meet in Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. The officiating crew was announced ahead of the conference championship games, days before the Super Bowl LXIX rematch was set.

Every year the NFL uses a very specific set of criteria to determine who gets to work the big game. And it turns out that when you have two 14-3 teams involved, both teams fared pretty well in the few games where they encountered each of these officials during the season.

Now that we know who will be playing and who will be reffing this year's game, we can look back at how both teams fared against this officiating crew this season.

Super Bowl LX referee résumés

Referee Shawn Smith will have the mic for the game and will be making his Super Bowl debut. He was the referee for two Patriots games this season with New England winning both. Smith was the referee when the Patriots beat the Giants in Week 13 and then again when the Patriots beat the Texans in the divisional round.

Umpire Roy Ellison worked two Seahawks games this season. He was there in Week 15 when the Seahawks beat the Colts and then worked their divisional round win over the 49ers. He also worked the Patriots' Week 6 win over the Saints. This will be Ellison's third Super Bowl assignment. He previously worked Super Bowl XLIII between the Cardinals and Steelers, Super Bowl LII between the Patriots and Eagles and Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and Chiefs.

Down judge Dana McKenzie actually worked the previous Super Bowl involving the Patriots and Seahawks. This season, McKenzie worked the Seahawks' blowout win over the Saints in Week 3. He also did three Patriots games between their Week 3 win over the Dolphins, Week 8 win over the Browns and divisional round win over the Texans.

Line judge Julian Mapp also was on the field for the Seahawks' Week 15 game against the Colts and the Patriots game against the Saints in Week 6. In addition to that he worked the Patriots’ divisional round win against the Texans. This is Mapp's first Super Bowl.

Field judge Jason Ledet is also making his Super Bowl debut. Ledet was there when the Seahawks lost their season opener to the 49ers, making him the only official working the Super Bowl who was there in person when either team lost a game this season. He also worked the Patriots Week 5 win over the Bills and their divisional round win over the Texans.

Side judge Eugene Hall has worked three of the previous six Super Bowls going back to the Patriots win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII. He also worked Super Bowl LV between the Buccaneers and Chiefs and Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles.

This season Hall worked the Seahawks’ Week 7 win over the Texans and Week 17 win over the Panthers. His most recent game was the Patriots divisional round win over the Texans.

Back judge Greg Steed worked the Patriots’ Week 6 win over the Saints and the Seahawks’ Week 15 win over the Colts. He worked Super Bowl XLIV between the Saints and Colts and most recently Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers.

Replay official Andrew Lambert is making his Super Bowl debut.

Patriots, Seahawks records in games worked by Super Bowl LX officials

Official Seahawks Record Patriots Record Shawn Smith N/A 2-0 Roy Ellison 2-0 1-0 Dana McKenzie 1-0 3-0 Julian Mapp 1-0 2-0 Jason Ledet 0-1 2-0 Eugene Hall 2-0 1-0 Greg Steed 1-0 1-0 TOTAL RECORDS: 8-1 12-0

With a combined 20-1 for both teams involving the Super Bowl LX officiating crew, there's a great chance that no one complains about any penalties on Super Bowl Sunday.

