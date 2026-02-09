Albert Breer on Seahawks Smothering Patriots in Super Bowl LX

All right, the Seattle Seahawks are going to be Super Bowl 60 champions.

Just an unbelievable performance end to end by the Seahawks, and this was not about one game, one guy.

This was about the totality of the Seahawks team, perhaps the best roster in football.

They came into the week, as Mike McDonald likes to say, loose and focused, and they they knew how good they were.

And this isn't about one guy.

Kenneth Walker had 130 yards.

Sam Darnold didn't have his best game in the playoffs.

Jackson Smith and Jigba didn't make a big impact when it mattered most, and it didn't matter.

The defense was smothering.

Going into the fourth quarter.

The Patriots had just 78 yards on 39 plays and 4 1st.

Downs, that is just 2 yards per play.

And again, it was about the totality of the defense, and they won this game at the line of scrimmage.

They won this game all over the field.

So for the 2nd time in franchise history, the Seattle Seahawks are Super Bowl champions.