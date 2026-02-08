Super Bowl Squares Results: Winning Numbers for Each Quarter in Patriots-Seahawks

You’ve forked over a small sum of money to your colleague who was gung ho to set up the office Super Bowl squares pool. Or in between scoops of buffalo chicken dip, you jotted your name down in a random box at the family Super Bowl party.

Now, it’s time to decipher the quarterly results of Super Bowl LX between the Patriots and Seahawks to figure out if you hit it big.

Super Bowl squares is one of the most popular money pool games surrounding the big game, even with the rise of legalized sports betting across the United States. The popularity of Super Bowl squares remains as it’s easily accessible no matter your football fandom. You just need to sign up for one or multiple squares and you get a combination of digits where you can win a piece of the full prize pot based on the results of the big game.

This post will be updated throughout Sunday’s Super Bowl LX between the Patriots and the Seahawks to keep track of the winning digits from each quarter. If you need more information on how it all works, here are some helpful articles:

Essentially, squares is a 10x10 grid game (with 100 total squares) where each box is assigned a digit from each team representing the last digit in each side’s respective score. The great majority of pools have a winner from each quarter with payout percentages determined for all quarters and the final score ahead of kickoff.

Check back here throughout Sunday’s action to see results from each quarter and the subsequent winning numbers for squares in Super Bowl LX.

Super Bowl Squares First Quarter Results

Super Bowl Squares First Quarter Results

Super Bowl Squares Second Quarter Results

Super Bowl Squares Second Quarter Results

Super Bowl Squares Third Quarter Results

Super Bowl Squares Third Quarter Results

Super Bowl Squares Fourth Quarter/End of Game Results

Super Bowl Squares Fourth Quarter/End of Game Results

