CeeDee Lamb Tells Teams to Stop Trying to Recruit George Pickens

I'm here with Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CD Lamb.

He is joining us here at Radio Row ahead of the Super Bowl on behalf of Old Spice.

I hear the word on the street is CD, that you're a big scent guy.

You like to smell good.

I am, I am I love candles.

I love scents and I really do love, I love colognes, right?

So I'm around a lot of guys who like have a tendency to smell bad at times.

Some people like to take showers, I guess some people like to take a shower pill, but as for me, I love showers.

I love to smell good.

So I'm working with Old Spice.

Old Spice's new alchemist, I'm sorry, alchemist scent cologne, the deodorant cologne infused, excuse me.

Um, the scent is very good .

It makes you feel like you're wearing something very expensive even if you're not.

OK, if you had to describe the Cowboys season in one scent, what would it be?

Upcoming up and coming, that's pretty good.

I like that, yeah, OK, we have a fun game for you.

So you just mentioned that you like candles, so I got 3 candles right here, OK, a mysterious, mysterious scent.

I'm gonna have you smell each 112, and 3, and tell me which candle reminds you of the other 3 teams in the NFC East, so you're gonna give it a scent, OK.

Wait, wait, wait, are we describing a team so I describe it and then tell me which team in the NFC East it reminds you of.

And why?

This is Washington.

This gives a real dull, but like it'll catch you by surprise, you know.

Oh This is the Giants and I'll go Philly so one Giants Philly.

Why, why is this one the Giants?

What are the notes.

I'm not a fan of the first one.

I'm sorry.

I'm not a fan.

Yeah.

Competitive, competitive, really, I find it.

I find it pretty good, pretty good, pretty good.

I like those.

You're a scent connoisseur.

I like those.

We get back over here and I wanna talk to you about George Pickens, OK, because word on the street is that Micah Parsons trying to get in his ear, get him to come over to the Packers.

Does Micah need to back off?

Yes, Maa needs to relax a little bit, not a lot, a bit actually, um, let us handle our business because you wasn't, no, I got him first, everyone had an opportunity.

He didn't choose y'all.

He chose us for a reason.

And I feel like we haven't even had the year that we, we were supposed to have yet.

Granted, he had an amazing season.

He had an amazing season, and I know he could do it again, and I would love to help him do it again.

So what's your message for any NFL team that's gonna try to steal him away?

Get in his ear.

Leave him alone and I hope it all goes to.

I do want to talk to you about the Cowboys' season because the expectations in Dallas are always going to be sky high.

What needs to happen for this team to get back to where it wants to be?

I feel like everybody just needs to commit, commit, ignore.

And let's just go work, commit, ignore and go work.

I feel like once we commit to this is what we're gonna do, ignore what everybody else has to say around us and just work.

I feel like then and only then we will be able to to hold that trophy up.

Jerry Jones is probably the most passionate owner in sports, right?

What's it like playing for someone who's that hands on?

I don't, uh, I don't know, but he's very invested and I do, I really do like that though like it's like you have an opportunity to actually speak, meet and greet with him and build a relationship, build that foundation.

He's a businessman as well, so he's definitely able to give you some knowledge and drop some, drop some gems every now and then for Jerry Jones critics, what are people getting wrong?

How smart he is.

He's very intelligent.

He may, he may do some questionable things at times, and we all do, but he's learned anything from him?

Yeah, but I can't tell you all my secrets.

that's no fun.

I can't tell you all my secrets.

All right, what are you looking forward to the most this week?

Honestly, just seeing all these guys, uh , we just came off the Pro Bowl just being able to communicate, talk, build these kind of friendships, and then obviously we compete a lot throughout for six months of the year and, um, really just, just build a bond that I feel like I never thought I would be able to.

Awesome well thank you so much for taking the time.

I really appreciate it and thanks for doing our candle challenge as well.

You're the man appreciate it.

Good.

Awesome.

I was You're the best.

I was gonna get to the booth right here.