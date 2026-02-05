Tet McMillan: Bryce Young Can Be a Top 5 QB Next Year

Panthers wide receiver T Mac is joining us here at Radio Row ahead of the Super Bowl on behalf of Sharpie.

First and foremost, I gotta know, have you talked to Tracy McGrady about the name?

No, I, I, I've been waiting on that moment, but no, no, not yet.

What would you say to him?

Uh, shoot, I'll really just say I hope , I hope I'll put it on the name.

OK, I like that.

No, I, I'm hoping I'm doing it justice.

Well, you certainly are.

I mean, congratulations on a great rookie season.

You guys won the NFC South, made the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Is it playoffs or bust for you next season?

No, playoffs, man, we gotta make that playoffs.

That's the standard now.

We were fortunate we were fortunate enough to make it this year, the first time in 7 years, and, uh, I feel like we wanna continue that.

What's the ceiling for you and Bryce Young as a quarterback wide receiver duo?

Mm.

I don't, man, I don't know.

I feel like it's, you know, it's limitless.

I feel like we, there's a lot of things that You know, untapped potential that we, we haven't hit yet, and I feel like we have a lot of potential as far as, you know, what we can do as a, as a duo, um, and you know, we'll see what, what happens .

Bryce is awesome and coming off his best NFL season.

Do you think he can be a top 5 QB next year?

Mm, I, I believe so.

I believe he can be, yeah.

Why do you say that?

Uh, I mean, I feel like people don't give him enough credit, the, you know, the credit that he deserves, and.

Um , you know, he's a very humble dude, you know, he's very deserving of, of, of, of everything that comes his way, and, uh, I feel like, I think they said he has like the most game winning drives or something like that.

So I mean the, the dude knows how to play ball, he knows how to finish games, and, um, real good player.

How can you and Jaylen Coker make him better?

Mm, I feel like, you know, just continue to just make the game easier for Bryce, you know, allow Bryce to feel confident.

In us and have trust in us that he can, he can rely on us to get open and make plays and, and do all these things to make his job easier.

I have to know, was, did you have like a welcome to the NFL moment?

Did the one defensive player give you a tough time?

Uh, no, I, I tell everybody this, but my welcome to the NFL moment is when I saw Adam Thielen walk into the locker room with, with his kids.

Oh, OK, tell me about that.

Uh, I mean, cause you know, when, when you come, when you in college.

If there's guys that have kids, they're most of the time babies.

So when I walked into the locker room, I saw Adam Thielen's kids, they're 8, 10 years old.

I'm like, oh man, this is a real grown man industry now.

Um, which NFL fans do you think are the most intense.

I don't know.

I feel like I haven't been to too many places that's, oh, actually, was a really tough place to play.

Green Bay was fun.

Green Bay, I know, I know they're, they're, what do they call it, cheeseheads or something like that.

I know their fans are really good, so they're very passionate.

Yeah, you gotta love them.

Alright, you are joining us on behalf of Sharpie.

Tell me about that.

Uh, you know, I've been fortunate enough to partner with such a, such a great brand, and, um, you know, I'll, I'll be, I'll be partnering with them through my sophomore season, and, um, I was fortunate enough to actually sign.

Uh, my first NFL contract with my signature pen.

And this is yours, this is yours.

You keep it.

I know, I know you're gonna need it.

Uh, but yeah, and then this year, you know, we're passing the, uh, I'm, I'm fortunate enough to pass the pen to the newest rookie of the Year and Jeremiah Love, um, arguably one of the best players in the draft, and, uh, you know, I'm sure he's gonna have a great rookie season.

You know, I'm talking to him later today.

Anything I should ask him?

A personal question from Mac?

Uh, you know, just, I just ask him how he feels about being partners with Sherpie.

Alright, I got you.

Amazing.

Thank you so much .

Great to meet you.