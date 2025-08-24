Terique Owens, Son of Terrell Owens, Catches First Professional Touchdown for Niners
Terique Owens, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens, caught his first touchdown pass as a professional in Saturday night's preseason contest against the Los Angeles Chargers.
With a little over three minutes to go, Owens hauled in a 22-yard touchdown pass from San Francisco quarterback Carter Bradley. The 49ers would go on to beat the Chargers 30-23 to close out the preseason.
Owens signed a futures contract with the Niners last October after going undrafted in the 2024 NFL draft. He played six seasons of college football, with his stops including Contra Costa Community College, Florida Atlantic and Missouri State.
It's an uphill battle for the 25-year-old to make the franchise's roster, but on Saturday night, he invoked shades of his Hall of Fame father in a 49ers uniform.