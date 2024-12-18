Texans Defender Issues Ominous Warning for Injured Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes already has a target on his back as the star quarterback of the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. Coming up on a short week to face the AFC South-leading Houston Texans, that target is increasing ten-fold.
Mahomes was listed as a full participant on the Chiefs’ Tuesday practice report, an initial good sign for the quarterback after he exited Week 15’s win over the Cleveland Browns with a mild high ankle sprain. Yet, coach Andy Reid declined to name a starting quarterback for Saturday’s game against the Texans, noting that backup Carson Wentz would be ready to go if Mahomes needed extra rest.
With Mahomes clearly still dealing with his ankle injury, Texans defensive tackle Tim Settle sent a thinly veiled message to the Chiefs quarterback ahead of their Week 16 showdown.
“This is the top team in the league right now…but this O-line definitely has their struggles and I feel like we can take advantage of that,” Settle told reporters. “We got an elite D-line. Pat’s a little banged up, so I don’t know if he gonna play or not, but I hope he’s mobile enough because we comin’ to Arrowhead. Pat better make good decisions. I ain’t making no threats, I’m making promises.”
Mahomes’s injury couldn’t come at a more inconvenient time as the Chiefs, who are still looking to wrap up the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, have been scheduled to play three games in 11 days starting Dec. 15. Kansas City will host the Texans this weekend and then play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day.
Hopefully, the Chiefs’ offensive line heard Settle’s warning, loud and clear. Kansas City has a very simple objective assuming Mahomes is healthy enough to suit up Saturday: Protect the QB at all costs.