Texans Release Veteran Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson in Surprise Move
Gardner-Johnson was traded to the Texans in March.
The Texans have released veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, multiple sources reported Monday.
The Eagles dealt Gardner-Johnson and a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Texans back in March. The Birds received guard Kenyon Green (who they notably waived on Monday) and a 2026 fifth-rounder in return.
After suffering what was initially believed to be a nasty knee injury during the preseason, Gardner-Johnson managed to avoid serious damage and was able to play in Week 1. So far this season, the 27-year-old Florida export has 15 total tackles across three games played.
M.J. Stewart is listed behind Gardner-Johnson on Houston's depth chart.
