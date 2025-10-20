Texans vs. Seahawks: Three Bold Predictions for 'Monday Night Football' in Week 7
C.J. Stroud and the Texans will be in the Pacific Northwest in Week 7 for a Monday-night battle against the Sam Darnold–led Seahawks from Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash.
Houston will be fresh off a bye week and has won each of its past two games heading into Monday's contest. The Texans will look to make it a third consecutive win on the road in Seattle, which would see them claw back to .500 on the year. After starting the season 0–3, the Texans’ offense has started to come to life, racking up 70 points over the past two weeks, including 44 in Week 5 against the Ravens.
As for the Seahawks (4–2), they could potentially move into a tie with the Rams and 49ers atop the NFC West if they’re able to get the job done against Houston. Darnold has been playing some of the best football of his career of late, and the team has won four of its past five games heading into the prime-time clash on Monday evening.
With the table set, let's fire off some bold predictions for Monday night’s game.
Texans' edge rushers will wreak havoc on Sam Darnold
The Texans boast one of the NFL’s best pass-rushing defenses. Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter are a nightmare combination off the edge for any offensive line to deal with, and I’m expecting the Seahawks will have difficulty containing the duo in the trenches.
Darnold has been playing at an extremely high level in 2025. Thus far into the campaign, he’s thrown 11 touchdowns to just three interceptions, all the while completing a career-high 70.8% of his pass attempts. Seattle’s offensive line has done a great job of keeping him upright and in a clean pocket, but they’ll have a more difficult task Monday night against the tandem of Anderson and Hunter. Darnold has only taken multiple sacks in two games this year, but I’m expecting the Texans will make it a third.
Anderson and Hunter have combined for seven sacks on the year, and I’m predicting they will record at least one more each on Monday night and that Darnold will be sacked three-plus times.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba will win the matchup against Derek Stingley Jr.
The Seahawks’ passing game has been dominant in 2025, and much of that is due to the emergence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba as one of the NFL’s best wide receivers. He’s seemingly always got a step on his coverage and has caught at least one pass for 40-plus yards in five of Seattle’s six games this season.
Smith-Njigba is on an absolute tear right now. He’s had four games with 100-plus yards this season and has racked up 16 catches, 294 yards and two touchdowns in just his past two games. He’s Darnold’s go-to target through the air and I’m expecting he’ll have another big game against the Texans, even if Stingley is shadowing him. Stingley is one of the best cornerbacks in football, but Smith-Njigba is rolling right now and Darnold will be looking his way whenever possible.
I’m predicting the 23-year-old will catch at least seven passes for 100-plus yards and a touchdown, getting the better of Stingley in their one-on-one matchups.
C.J. Stroud will throw two-plus touchdowns without an interception
Stroud, and the rest of the Texans’ offense, has looked much better of late. Over his past two games, Stroud has thrown for six touchdowns and 477 yards without an interception. He’s gotten back on track after throwing just two touchdowns in Houston’s first three games.
Stroud will look to continue his improved play after the Texans’ bye week, and he’ll be up against a Seahawks defense that hasn’t recorded an interception in either of its past two games. Stroud has been finding success in spreading the ball around. In the win against the Ravens, the Texans had seven players with multiple receptions, including four players who had four catches or more.
I’m expecting Stroud will maintain his current form and have another blemish-free performance against the Seahawks. I’m predicting he’ll have at least two passing touchdowns, 225-plus yards and zero interceptions in what figures to be a tightly-contested game.