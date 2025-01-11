Texans Pay Sweet Tribute to Tank Dell As Receiver Returns to Watch Playoff Game
The Houston Texans are showing support for injured wide receiver Tank Dell with special shirts ahead of their wild-card playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. Several Texans plays, including quarterback C.J. Stroud, were seen wearing Tank Dell shirts while warming up before the game. The shirts features several pictures of Dell, as well as his name in big, bold lettering.
Dell made his return to NRG Stadium on crutches Saturday for the first time since suffering his devastating knee injury. During the Texans' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in December, Dell tore his ACL, MCL, dislocated his knee, and sustained damage to his meniscus as he caught a touchdown pass from Stroud. He was taken off the field in an ambulance, and transported to a local hospital. Dell is out for the rest of the season, and could miss significant time in 2025 due to the extent of the injuries.
The injury was disheartening to many of Dell's teammates, and particularly Stroud, who considers Dell his "best friend." Stroud appeared visibly excited to see Dell on the field Saturday, making sure to do his signature handshake with Dell.
Dell arrived alongside Stefon Diggs, who is also out for the season after suffering a torn ACL in October. Both receivers were welcomed back by their team.
Dell previously returned to the team's practice facilities earlier this week, and figures to be a motivating presence for the Texans in their playoff matchup versus the Chargers. The game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET, and 3:30 p.m. local time.