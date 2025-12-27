Texans vs. Chargers: Three Bold Predictions for Saturday’s AFC Matchup in L.A.
The NFL’s slate of games across Week 17 is set to continue on Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles as the Chargers host the Texans at SoFi Stadium.
Houston enters this one riding the league’s longest active winning streak, having come out victorious in seven straight games and holding a 10–5 record with two weeks remaining in the season. Behind an elite defense and an offense finding its groove, the Texans have a chance to win the AFC South for a third consecutive year under DeMeco Ryans and C.J. Stroud.
The Chargers, meanwhile, are amid an impressive streak of their own. After notching four wins in a row as well as in seven of their last eight, L.A. sits at 11–4 and in second place in a tight AFC West race—behind only the No. 1 seed Broncos.
Both teams could use a win in Week 17 in order to help their seeding ahead of the 2025 postseason. Here are three bold predictions for Chargers vs. Broncos.
Danielle Hunter will sack Justin Herbert at least twice
Danielle Hunter was among a handful of snubs for the 2026 Pro Bowl Games this weekend. Despite leading Houston's top-notch defense with 13 sacks on the season, the 31-year-old was not selected to the NFL's annual All-Star showcase.
MORE: Five Biggest Snubs From the NFL’s 2026 Pro Bowl Games
Perhaps Hunter will be playing with a fire in his gut given the Pro Bowl oversight, but even if not, he and the Texans are taking on a Chargers offensive line that’s allowed quarterback Justin Herbert to be pressured on 43.7% of dropbacks this season—the highest rate in the NFL—and has surrendered 49 sacks, the third-most in the league.
That’s why I’m predicting Hunter to sack Herbert at least twice in this one, while the rest of his teammates, too, will wreak havoc on the quarterback all day long.
Chargers will allow 20-plus points for the first time since Week 11
While the star of the show in L.A. is often coach John Harbaugh—an offensive mind at heart—the Chargers’ defense is the reason why they’ve been rolling over the past month-plus. Since their Week 11 matchup against the Jaguars, coordinator Jesse Minter’s unit has allowed just 15.8 points per game while also forcing opposing offenses into at least one turnover each.
With all that being said, the Chargers will take on a Texans team that’s been rolling on the offensive side of the ball—averaging just over 25 points per game since their Week 9 loss to the Broncos.
Ultimately, in a battle of an unstoppable force vs. an immovable object, I’m going with Houston’s offense to get the better of L.A. to the tune of a 28-point night—which leads us to this:
Texans will win a tight one to remain NFL’s hottest team, return to the playoffs for third straight season
While both teams can improve their potential seed in the AFC playoff picture with a win, the Texans need this one more, as the Chargers already clinched their spot in the postseason last Sunday.
Given that behind a high-end performance from Stroud, a stifling effort from the defensive front, and perhaps a few key turnovers in the secondary, I’m predicting Houston to win 28–20, officially securing its spot in the playoffs for a third consecutive season.