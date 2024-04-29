Bleacher Report Gives the Houston Texans Passing Grade for 2024 Draft
The Houston Texans didn't have a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but they did the most with what they did have as they look to improve off their impressive 2023 season.
The 2023 roster was already pretty well built out and strong, as first-year HC DeMeco Ryans knew exactly what he was looking for in his team and now looks to be adding even more weapons with the hopes of making a deeper playoff run.
Over the three days of the NFL draft, the Texans added CB Kamari Lassiter, OT Blake Fisher, S Calen Bullock, TE Cade Stover, LB Jamal Hill, RB Jawhar Jordan, EDGE Solomon Byrd, DL Marcus Harris, and IOL LaDarius Henderson.
Following the draft, Bleacher Report graded each team's draft class and the Texans received an above-average grade, a B+.
"The Houston Texans didn't make a selection on opening night after trading the 23rd pick to the Minnesota Vikings predraft. However, Houston may still have landed a future standout by grabbing Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter in the second round.
With good play speed, length (6'0", 186 lbs) and schematic versatility, Lassiter should be a fine fit and an early contributor in DeMeco Ryans' defense.
"A well-rounded player, he will definitely be selected in the earlier rounds. He has the versatility to play in multiple schemes and does a very good job of defending the run," Giddings wrote.
Lassiter should quickly aid a defense that ranked 27th in net yards per pass attempt last season.
Also in Round 2, Houston grabbed a developmental tackle in Notre Dame's Blake Fisher. He'll provide immediate depth and perhaps a long-term solution at right tackle in front of budding star QB C.J. Stroud.
In Round 3, Houston traded up to grab USC safety Calen Bullock. This was a smart move considering the injuries and inconsistencies the Texans experienced at the safety position in 2023.
Bullock, the 38th-ranked prospect on the B/R board, was a tremendous value in Round 3.
Early on Day 3, Houston landed one of the top tight ends in the draft in Ohio State's Cade Stover. While the Texans don't need a receiving tight end after re-signing Dalton Schultz, Stover is a physical and sure-handed pass-catcher who will give Stroud another capable target and can eventually replace Schultz long-term.
Jawhar Jordan is a talented running back prospect with starting potential who might replace trade acquisition Joe Mixon in the not-too-distant future.
General manager Nick Caserio showed last year that he has an eye for players who fit Ryans' team. He found a few more of those prospects over the weekend, and the Texans exit the draft with few obvious needs.
Grade: B+"
