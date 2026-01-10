Texans Injury Report Rules Out One Player vs. Steelers

The Houston Texans have ruled out one player for their upcoming Wild Card matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers–– that being running back Jawhar Jordan, who's set to be sidelined due to a high ankle sprain he sustained in Week 18 vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

Here's the full injury landscape for the Texans and the Steelers after their third and final practice of the week.

Houston Texans Injury Report

S Jaylen Reed: QUESTIONABLE (forearm)

RB Jawhar Jordan: OUT (knee)

CB Ajani Carter: QUESTIONABLE (knee)

It's three names in total in question for the Texans––one of which, Jordan, is already slated to miss out on the action with his lingering ankle issue. Time will tell if he'll be ready to go for next week, if Houston winds up advancing past Pittsburgh, but for now, he'll leave Houston down one of their typical contributors in the backfield.

Jordan has appeared in four games this season for the Texans since his practice squad elevation, collecting 43 total carries for 193 yards on the ground, having a good chunk of that production coming from his Week 16 breakout against the Arizona Cardinals; a game where he found 101 rushing yards on the ground for the team's first 100-plus rushing-yard performance of the season.

Without him, the Texans will be left with Woody Marks continuing as their main man in the backfield, but with a depth chart behind him consisting of Nick Chubb, British Brooks, and Dare Ogunbowale.

Jaylen Reed, the Texans' sixth-round rookie safety, has also been elevated to questionable against the Steelers after missing his prior five games due to a forearm injury, and now could come off the injured reserve list at a perfect time before Houston ensues on a hopeful postseason run.

The last entry on their injury report, cornerback Ajani Carter, also comes in as questionable with a knee injury he's been dealing with since Week 12 vs. the Buffalo Bills, but it also relies on Houston deciding to elevate him from Injured Reserve and make room on the roster alongside his elevation, which could be easier said than done to pull off, especially when factoring in the potential elevation of Reed from IR.

One notable name who was off the injury report, though, was starting cornerback Kamari Lassiter, who was out for Houston's previous game against the Colts with a knee/ankle injury, while also missing the first of three team practices, but now appears ready to go for the playoff action as he was expected to be heading into the week.

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report

DT Isaiahh Loudermilk: QUESTIONABLE (ankle)

It's a short and sweet Steelers injury report. The only name of mention is their defensive tackle, Isaiahh Loudermilk, who's questionable to suit up with a minor ankle injury.

Aaron Rodgers is ready to go, Jaylen Warren is good to play after dealing with an illness earlier in the week, and T.J. Watt, after suffering from a collapsed lung just a few weeks ago, was a full participant at practice once again and is now ready to face off against the challenge that is the red-hot Texans in the midst of a nine-game win streak.

