Houston Texans' Nico Collins Maintains 'Motivation' Following $72.5 Million Extension
The Houston Texans have spent the bulk of the offseason adding to one of the league's most promising rosters. But Tuesday afternoon, the Texans took care of a homegrown prospect.
Star wide receiver Nico Collins and the Texans agreed upon a three-year, $72.5 million contract extension, which includes $52.0 million guaranteed. The deal will make Collins the eight-highest-paid receiver at the start of the 2025 season. The value of his deal was surpassed Thursday afternoon when the Miami Dolphins signed Jaylen Waddle to a three-year deal worth up to $84.7 million.
"This is unexplainable — this is something I've been wishing for since I was a little kid," Collins said. "I've been playing football since I was five or six years old. The dream is to make it to the league and get that second contract. God has blessed me with the opportunity. And now, I got it. I feel like now, it's motivation."
Collins' first major payday came following a career year in 2023. He appeared in 15 games and posted 1,297 yards on 80 catches and eight touchdowns to help the Texans finish the regular season with a 10-7 record. Houston advanced to the Divisional Round of the postseason, falling 34-10 to the Baltimore Ravens in January.
As the Texans' top target in the passing attack, Collins had five games in which he registered 100 or more yards. His best performance came during Houston's Week 18 contest against the Indianapolis Colts, where he finished with nine catches for 195 yards and a touchdown.
Collins is now aiming to build on last season's success and is determined to prove why the Texans made the hefty long-term commitment.
"For me, it's all about working on my game — becoming a better person, teammate and route runner," Collins said. "You can never get comfortable in your game. I feel like, just because I got this, this isn't the end. It is only the beginning."
Injuries hampered Collins' first two seasons, and ahead of his third year, the former Michigan prospect spent the offseason improving his body to sustain the wear and tear of an NFL season.
Availability is still at the top of Collins' goals entering his fourth season. Yet, the consistency the Texans have provided for the first time in his career has Collins believing in his ability to surpass the production of last season.
The first two weeks of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) at the Houston Methodist Training Center marked the first time Collins had a chance to continue building and developing under the same coach (DeMeco Ryans) and offensive coordinator (Bobby Slowik).
Collins said it felt good preparing for the upcoming season without the hassle of learning a new playbook while trying to find continuity with a new offensive play-caller.
"It is important to have consistency," Collins said. "Having the same coach, the same offense, the same unit from last year and adding another year to it builds energy and confidence all around the building.
"Having this second year in this offense, it's going to be great for everyone to make plays, have fun and put some points on the scoreboard. To reach our end game, and that's winning the Super Bowl."
At 25, Collins is in a unique position to experience a second significant payday. However, he never played the game for money. Each time Collins has stepped onto the field for the Texans, he played for the love of the game.
It's the same mindset that gave general manager Nick Caserio the confidence to trade back into the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft to acquire his services with the No. 89 selection. Collins' love and determination will remain at the forefront of his purpose in Houston.
"It's a blessing," Collins said. "I know if I continue to be myself and work the way I want to work, everything will fall in place. For me, I have to focus on this season. Go out there and have fun. Everything else will fall in place."
