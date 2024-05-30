Texans' Bobby Slowik 'Making Things Easier' Ahead of Second Season
Bobby Slowik's first season as the Houston Texans' offensive coordinator made him a highly sought-after candidate for a head coaching position this offseason. He was at the top of nearly every franchise's target list. However, Slowik and the Texans agreed upon a new deal that kept him for an additional season.
A second year on the Texans' sideline would not only give Slowik a chance to continue honing his skills as the head of an offense, but it would also provide each player with consistency when it comes to building upon last season's success.
Tight end Dalton Schultz is thrilled to continue working with Slowik. During the first week of OTAs, Schultz noted that playing under Slowik would be easy, given that the players have a better understanding about his verbiage and coaching rationale.
"The biggest change has been making things easier for us," Schultz said. "Cutting some verbiage out and creating new terms to make calls less wordy. For us, there are only a few things for us to pick up on and learn. But at the end of the day, it will help us get in and out faster. It will be very helpful for us. Bobby has already been hard at work identifying what we can improve upon."
In his first season as the Texans' offensive play-caller, Slowik dramatically improved Houston's offense. They finished the regular season ranked 12th in yards, averaging 342.4 and scoring 22.2 points.
However, what made Slowik a top coaching candidate has been his work with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. The 36-year-old offensive coordinator helped Stroud put together one of the best seasons by a first-year quarterback.
Stroud credited his Pro Bowl season to Slowik. He had 4,557 total passing yards and 23 touchdowns while completing 63.9 percent of his pass attempts.
The Washington Commanders, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers were the top three teams that considered hiring Slowik during the league's previous head coaching carousel. The Falcons came close to hiring Slowik. But after a second interview, Atlanta decided to employ former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.
