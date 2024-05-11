DeMeco Ryans on Playing Multiple Primetime Games: "We're Excited to Go Play Ball"
The Houston Texans, much like the rest of the NFL, are just getting underway with their rookie minicamps before starting OTAs and training camp.
The Texans reloaded after a very successful first season under head coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie QB C.J. Stroud and are looking to make an even deeper run in 2024. With what they were able to accomplish this offseason, there is a ton of hype surrounding what this Houston team can be and it's for good reason as from the outside looking in Ryans and the front office were playing their version of Madden.
With the way things played out over the offseason, the hype is only just beginning, and it's looking like the Texans will be one of the most featured teams in the NFL this season when it comes to nationally televised primetime games.
During the media portion of rookie minicamp, head coach DeMeco Ryans spoke on the possibility of playing in multiple primetime games this season.
"When the schedule is released - whatever it is - we're excited to go play ball," Ryans said. "I don't care where it is, when it is, our team will be ready to go. We're excited about every game. There's not one game that I look at moreso than the other. Every game is important, we're trying to stack more in the win column. That's what it's all about for me.
"Schedule release is a part of it. There's a lot of hoopla and speculation about who's playing where primetime [games]. For me, when the ball is kicked off, we don't care how many cameras are on us, we don't care what network has the game. We're trying to be the best football team on the field that day. All the outside stuff really doesn't matter to us. It's just noise. Noise for other people to talk about. But for us and how we approach it, it's about being the best football team on the field."
That is exactly how it should be approached. Ryans understands that it doesn't matter how many eyes are watching them - they still must perform to the best of their abilities. The Texans will have a tougher schedule than they had in 2023 due to winning their division and getting all the way to the divisional round of the playoffs, so the pressure will be even higher, especially given the expectations.
If they can hold strong, there is no reason they can't be one of, if not the, best team in the NFL during 2024. There will undoubtedly be way more eyes on Houston this season, but they seem up for the challenge and I fully expect the team to continue right where they left off from 2023.
