DeMeco Ryans Reveals Two Important Attributes Denico Autry Brings To Houston Texans
Coach DeMeco Ryans was determined to upgrade the Houston Texans' defensive line this offseason. As a result, the Texans added a handful of linemen to their roster, headlined by All Pro Danielle Hunter. Houston also added veteran Denico Autry.
In March, the former undrafted prospect from Mississippi State agreed to a two-year free-agency deal and will play a vital role in helping the Texans achieve their championship aspirations.
"He’s one of the toughest players, I think, and one of the toughest and most respected players across the League," coach DeMeco Ryans said. "You talk to any offensive lineman that’s went against him; he has their utmost respect. So – and you see the way he plays, he plays the game the right way.
After beginning his career with the then-Oakland-Raiders in 2014, Autry has established himself as one of the most underrated players. He has registered 59.0 sacks over his 10-year career. Despite his age, Autry's skill sets improve each year.
During his final season with the Tennessee Titans, Autry posted a career-best 11.5 sacks and 50 tackles across 17 games in 2023. Amid the Titans' 19-16 overtime loss to the Texans on Dec. 17, Ryans received a small sample size of Autry's dominance. He recorded four tackles and two sacks — marking one of his best games of the season.
Houston's new defensive lineman recorded a combined 28.0 sacks in 2023. Hunter became the Texans' biggest free agency acquisition, as the four-time Pro Bowler agreed to a two-year deal worth $49 million.
"Obviously, he plays hard, he plays with an intensity that’s unmatched, and he still finds a way to get in the backfield, moving around, playing multiple spots," Ryans said. "Whether it’s at the interior, or on the edge, he’s just a tough hard-nose football player that’s unbreakable."
