Houston Texans Place Two Players on Pro Football Focus' Top 32 Wide Receivers in 2024
The Houston Texans put in that work this offseason, building one of the top rosters in the entire league through trades, free agency, and the NFL draft. By the end of the 2023 season, those who pay attention to the NFL started to respect what the Houston Texans have built in such a short period, and now, following their strong offseason, those same people are placing the Texans as a legit contender in 2024.
A considerable part of the Texans' success in 2024 will depend on how well their offense performs after a shocking explosion from the unit a year ago. The Texans' offense flourished in 2023, and in 2024, they should be even better after bringing in more star players at skill positions.
The Texans' skill players are dogs, and this is exactly why two wide receivers from Houston made Pro Football Focus' top-32 WR list heading into the 2024 season.
Newly acquired veteran standout Stefon Diggs checks in as the 11th-best wide receiver entering 2024 after coming over from Buffalo and slots in behind Deebo Samuel and ahead of D.J. Moore.
"Stefon Diggs is coming off a rough second half of the season and is 30 years old. On the other hand, he is a year removed from a dominant season with over 1,400 receiving yards and a 90.1 overall PFF grade. With more help around him in Houston, one of the most crafty veterans in the league could have a bounce-back season."
Diggs had a crazy start to the 2023 season before a changing of the guard at offensive coordinator took away much of his production about halfway through the season.
However, Diggs once again reached the 1,000-yard mark for a sixth straight season. Diggs has been in the league for quite some time now, so it will be up to him to maintain his level of play and earn his way back into being one of the top 10 best WRs in the league.
That will be challenging for the aforementioned stud wideout as he will have to fight for targets from QB C.J. Stroud from second-year WR Tank Dell and PFF's 15th-best WR in 2024 - recently re-signed Nico Collins.
"Nico Collins had a phenomenal breakout year last season with C.J. Stroud throwing him the football. He trailed only Tyreek Hill in yards per route run (3.10), and caught over 50% of his contested targets."
Collins more than proved himself as a top guy in the league after his coming out party in 2023 once Tank Dell went down with an injury. He became just the fourth Texans' wide receiver ever to hit the 1,000-yard receiving mark in the franchise's history.
Much like with Diggs, we know what we are getting with Collins, but there are plenty of mouths to feed between these two. With Dell back into the fold after his injury, TE Dalton Schultz returning, and RB Joe Mixon adding, there will be plenty of targets to be shared.
If both Collins and Diggs can replicate what they did the previous season, then the Texans' offense should be firing on all cylinders, giving them a fantastic chance to continue where they left off in 2023 with the hopes of making it to Super Bowl LIX.
