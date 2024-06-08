Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud on WR Stefon Diggs: "He's Been Nothing But Amazing"
The offseason that the Houston Texans had was one for the books, perhaps one of the best that we have seen in NFL history. Trades that brought in high-level production and talent, free agent signings that improved positions and added depth, and a draft class that will add even more depth while elevating the floor were all a part of it.
One of their acquisitions via trade was former Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. In his last season with the Bills, Diggs caught 107 passes for 1,183 yards and 8 touchdowns, but he seemingly had grown frustrated with not making it further into the playoffs and the direction of the offense.
Now in Houston, Diggs has started to implement himself with his new team during OTAs, and following practice this week, QB C.J. Stroud spoke on how Diggs is fitting in and what it is like getting to work with him.
"He's been fitting in great — coming in with his head down mentality, just working," Stroud said. "He's helped me out a lot. He comes from a good system over there when he was with the Bills, and they did a lot of things with him, and really just offense, and he told me how like Josh [Allen] played and things like that, things that we do different. "
"We've had plenty of conversation," said Stroud. "So, he's come in and been a leader, which I'm proud of him for, just really has been unselfish and wanted to see other guys eat. That was his main thing. He wanted to be around other dogs, and he stepped into that role where there is a dog everywhere. He looks right, he looks left, there is going to be a dog. He wanted that and that's what we bring to the table. He's been nothing but amazing so far, and I am very excitied to work with him."
Diggs has been scrutinized throughout his career for creating problems in the locker room with his attitude towards a number things, mainly because of the fact that all he wants to do is win and get a Super Bowl ring.
Things seem to be off to a pretty good start for him in Houston and the fact that he is surrounded by some of the best players on any offense in the league there is no doubt that he will have a chance to achieve his ultimate goal as long as he, Stroud, and the entire team maintain their focus and perform to what they are capable of.
