Houston Texans’ DeMeco Ryans Speaks on Rookie Cornerback Kamari Lassiter
How impactful could Houston Texans rookie Kamari Lassiter be in his rookie campaign with the team?
The Texans made a handful of moves this offseason to try and take a step toward becoming a Super Bowl contender, including acquiring wide receiver Stefon Diggs and running back Joe Mixon. They had a strong draft, too, using the event to patch some holes within the roster.
One of the draft picks the Texans made to strengthen their roster was cornerback Kamari Lassiter in the second round. The team's secondary needed an upgrade, and the Texans added help through both free agency and the draft.
Lassiter has been able to use rookie minicamp and OTAs to begin, and second-year head coach DeMeco Ryans has taken notice.
"What I have seen from Kamari, is a guy that has been locked in since day one that he has gotten here he has been locked in. He has done everything we have asked him to do. Kamari is a guy that doesn't make the same mistake twice," Ryans noted.
Evidently, having a hungry player like Lassiter is key to a struggling defensive backs room. There will be competition and having willing players will elevate the room as a whole. Ryans was complementary of Lassiter's ability to listen, but also his ability to compete.
"He is very competitive, he is making plays, he is an instinctive player, and I think a lot of guys have been fired up to see what he has been able to do over the past couple of weeks," Ryans continued. "I am excited to see where he is trending, he is trending in the right direction, and I am excited to see how he comes back and where he starts in training camp."
Lassiter being able to contribute right away would be huge for Houston's secondary. Even if the Texans rookie is only starting as a slot cornerback, his production on that level of the floor would be incredible as the team looks to take a leap on both sides of the ball.
