One Glaring Name Lingers on Texans' Injury Report vs. Cardinals

One key piece of the Houston Texans' defense is still stuck on the injury report after the second of three team practices for the week before facing the Arizona Cardinals: second-year cornerback Kamari Lassiter, who's still seemingly dealing with a foot injury.

Here's the full practice report from the Texans' second day of practice before Week 15:

Houston Texans Injury Report

– LB Azeez Al-Shaair: FULL (knee)



– CB Kamari Lassiter: DNP (foot)



– RB Nick Chubb: DNP (ribs)



– RB Woody Marks: LIMITED (knee)



– LB EJ Speed: LIMITED (knee)



– LB Jamal Hill: FULL (hamstring)



– OT Tytus Howard: DNP (personal)



– OT Trent Brown: FULL (hand)



– WR Justin Watson: FULL (calf)



– TE Harrison Bryant: FULL (neck/shoulder)



– DT Sheldon Rankins: FULL (elbow/shoulder)



– DE Denico Autry: LIMITED (knee)

In all, there are a handful of positive updates baked in within the team's second of three practice sessions. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair was elevated from a DNP to a full participant, running back Woody Marks was elevated to limited, and the duo of Justin Watson and Harrison Bryant are both full participants following their practice window being opened off of IR.

But Lassiter, one of three practice DNPs, could be a key name to keep an eye upon once gameday statuses are revealed after Friday's session.

Lassiter was dealing with a foot injury leading up to the Texans' latest meeting against the Kansas City Chiefs, that kept him out of two straight practices to open the week before ultimately suiting up once kickoff arrived.

This week, the Texans' star corner could be set for a similar script, but if he's unable to suit up for a third straight practice, that status quickly becomes a bit bleaker.

Along with Lassiter, veteran running back Nick Chubb was another second-straight DNP with a rib injury, putting his status in jeopardy as well for what would be his first missed game of the season.

The Texans' final practice of the week may be a key indicator of what to expect for both of Lassiter and Chubb rolling into their home matchup against the Cardinals, but it looks like there's at least a slight chance that one or both could miss some time depending on those results.

