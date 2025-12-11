J.J. Watt Speaks on State of Texans' Surging Defense

The Houston Texans' elite defense has been making waves all season to now, coming off a fifth-straight win against the Kansas City Chiefs, lifting this team to an 8-5 record, and now has built some serious momentum heading into the final stretch of the year.

It's a unit that for Texans legend J.J. Watt is one that's proven to be one of the best in the NFL, and from now until further notice, is a unit that no team is looking forward to matching up against.

"I mean the Texans' defense is unbelievable," Watt said during his latest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show,

"I mean, obviously, the Chiefs have had their issues this year, just in general, but the way that the Texans defense is playing, and the way that Matt Burke has them humming is just, it's incredible. I don't think anybody at all wants to see this Texans team."

"The Houston Texans defense is unbelievable..



I don't think anybody wants to see this team right now" ~ @JJWatt #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/GEoeVsJB1b — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 10, 2025

J.J. Watt Applauds Texans' 'Unbelievable' Defense

The Texans' defense isn't a one-trick pony. They're well-rounded, have elite players in all areas of the field, prove that with their league-best scoring defense and strong numbers in both their passing and run defensive metrics, and have started to put together some impressive totals when it comes to taking down the quarterback and generating turnovers.

Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter have been a dominant force off the edge to combine for over 20 sacks on the season, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair is on pace for his third career year of over 100 tackles (and his first with the Texans), and have four defensive backs with at least three interceptions on the season.

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) and defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) celebrate after a sack during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

It's a unit that's even on track to best the top units that Watt spent in his prime with the Texans–– showing just how strong this collective group has been throughout the course of the season. That’s now the driving force behind a five-game win streak and the most impressive midseason turnarounds throughout the NFL.

Time will tell if the Texans' defensive prowess holds, but at least from what's been shown on the field thus far, Watt is certainly impressed.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!