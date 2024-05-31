Houston Texans Reveal Top Attribute Danielle Hunter Brings To Defensive Line
When the Houston Texans' season ended in Baltimore on a cold January night, coach DeMeco Ryans was thankful for the success he experienced during his first season at the helm of the franchise. Yet, Ryans departed M&T Bank Stadium unsatisfied due to the loss.
Ryans' discontent following the Texans' 34-10 AFC Divisional Round defeat to the Baltimore Ravens led to a significant roster overhaul. Houston spent most of the offseason revamping its defensive line, which was headlined by All-Pro pass-rusher Danielle Hunter.
He signed a two-year deal worth $49 million, $48 million guaranteed, and his free agency decision ended his eight-year tenure with the Minnesota Vikings. Hunter emerged as arguably Houston's top acquisition of the offseason due to the attention he commands from the opposing team's offense.
"It changes protections and how you do things, and that just sort of unlocks other parts of the rush," defensive coordinator Matt Burke said following OTAs on Thursday. "When we are looking to attack protections, the biggest thing is just how predictable you can get the protection. If you know what the other team is doing or have a good sense that the percentages are pretty high that they're going to do it this way, you have an answer for that."
Hunter described his pass rush as his top attribute, and the description coincides with Ryans' defensive SWARM mentality.
Since his rookie season in 2015, Hunter has registered 87.5 career sacks. During his final season with the Vikings, he posted a career-best 16.5 sacks with 80 pressures and 55 hurries. According to Pro Football Focus, Hunter posted a pass-rush grade of 79.1.
However, most of Hunter's success in 2023 came amid a defensive line that did not feature a player who came close to matching his production. In Houston, Hunter will have the chance to play alongside reigning Defensive Player of the Year and Pro Bowler Will Anderson Jr., who established himself as one of the league's best EDGE rushers as a rookie.
The Texans believe the pairing of Hunter and Anderson will enhance Houston's defense — a year after the previous defensive line unit accounted for 38.0 of a franchise-best 46.0 sacks.
"If they’re focusing attention on Hunter or Will or whoever, it sort of unlocks some more things that we can do or how we manipulate some of those protections," Burke said.
"I think just having his presence and his history of what he’s done in the league, I think teams are going to have to account for where he is, how we’re using him, and how we play off that. That is just going to be on us."
The addition of Hunter has Ryans and his staff thrilled for the upcoming season. As a native of Houston, Hunter's emotions coincide with those of his new coaches.
On Jan. 13, Hunter attended the Texans' Wild Card victory over the Cleveland Browns and departed NRG Stadium impressed by the team's performance. Hunter is happy to return home. But more importantly, The Texans believe his on-field qualities are enough to get the team beyond the Divisional Round in 2024.
"Danielle obviously has a history of success rushing the passer," Burke said. "We think that hopefully playing in this front and in this style that he can even enhance that, and partnering him with Will and the other guys we have rushing, we’re excited about seeing how that comes to fruition."
