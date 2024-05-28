Texans' DeMeco Ryans Reveals Stefon Diggs' Top Attribute
Since the Houston Texans season ended in the Divisional Round of the 2023 playoffs to the Baltimore Ravens, coach DeMeco Ryans has expressed interest in enhancing the team's wide receiver unit. Ryans' goal was to add "playmakers and separators," — especially considering that the production of the position group declined following the loss of Tank Dell.
They attempted to trade for Keenan Allen amid his departure from the Los Angeles Chargers in March. A few weeks later, the Texans achieved the feat by landing All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a trade from the Buffalo Bills. His acquisition has catapulted Houston into championship contention.
Ryans has had an excellent experience getting to know Diggs on a personal level. However, when studying the X's and O's of what Diggs can do for the Texans' offense next season, his value as a playmaker is most promising.
"I think it’s just Diggs," Ryans said. "Diggs has always said everybody sees what he can do and the plays that he’s able to make so I am fired up to add him because he is such a dynamic playmaker. He has many different skill sets, but you put on the tape — this guy is a playmaker."
Houston landed Diggs in exchange with the Bills for a 2025 second-round pick (via the Minnesota Vikings), a 2024 sixth-round pick, and a 2025 fifth-round pick. Although they sent a hefty packet in the exchange, Diggs' track record as one of the league's top wide receivers displays his upcoming significance for the Texans.
In 2023, Diggs recorded his sixth consecutive season of 1,000 yards. In 17 games during his final year with the Bills, the veteran wideout caught 107 balls for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns. Diggs recorded 445 catches for 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns in 65 career games in Buffalo — ranking first in each statistical category for the franchise since his arrival in March 2020.
