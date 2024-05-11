Texans' Blake Fisher Aiming For Familiarity By Learning From Veterans
First-year tackle Blake Fisher's top goal at rookie minicamp is to get accustomed to his surroundings. Fisher spent his first 48 hours in Houston trying to find his way amid unfamiliar territory after spending his entire life in Indiana.
"I leave the hotel in the morning and stuff still doesn’t look the same and we end up here [NRG Stadium]," Fisher said. "I just want to understand my surroundings and everything then I’ll be good."
Fisher may be on his own when it comes to learning the Bayou City during his first few days as a member of the Houston Texans. But when it comes to learning the X's and O's of the team's on-field philosophies, Fisher will have several veterans to lean upon.
READ MORE: Texans Receive First Lessons Amid Day 1 of Rookie Minicamp
He will have his former college teammate and close friend Jarrett Patterson to gain insight into being a pro. The two linemen played two seasons together at Notre Dame. Patterson took on the role of the upperclassman who helped Fisher establish himself as a prominent collegiate athlete.
But when it comes to his respective position, the chance to learn from established tackles Tytus Howard and Laremy Tunsil excites Fisher.
"Laremy, everyone knows him — he is a specialist when it comes to pass protection — he is dominant," Fisher said. "The same goes for Tytus. Real powerful, strong, strong hands. Square in both of their sets."
After the Texans made the rookie prospect the No. 59 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, Howard and Tunsil called to congratulate Fisher — who could spend his first season learning as a reserve.
Fisher believes there is a benefit to learning the game behind two esteemed veterans. He will have the chance to learn from Tunsil, who has been one of the league's best tackles since getting drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2016.
Tunsil is coming off his fourth career Pro Bowl season since joining the Texans in August 2019. In 2023, he had one of his most productive seasons, giving up five sacks in 877 snaps played. According to Pro Football Focus, Tunsil posted a pass-blocking grade of 85.4 — all while playing on an wounded knee.
While Fisher is comfortable playing left tackle, he prefers to play on the right side of the offensive line, a position Howard has managed since 2019.
Howard has established himself as a suitable right tackle. However, the 2023 injury-plagued season resulted in a down year for the Alabama State alumnus. A broken hand sustained during preseason limited Howard to seven games. He allowed one sack in 408 snaps until a knee injury ended his season in November.
"They have versatility in different sets that they take within their game. Smart players and they help others around them," Fisher said. "They are two really good guys that I can come in and learn from and obviously get better from because they’ve been doing it for quite some time."
Fisher spent the early part of rookie minicamp trying to learn his way around NRG Stadium. When he tried to find his way to the cafeteria for breakfast, Fisher accidentally walked into the training staff room.
Learning his way around Houston and the team's facility will be a daunting task for Fisher. However, getting familiar with his new environment will become easier once he is able to walk alongside Howard and Tunsil, guiding the way on and off the practice field.
READ MORE: Fisher Provides 'Dominant' Play Amid Reunion With College Teammate
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!
Follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24.