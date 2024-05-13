Texans' Blake Fisher Thrilled To Keep QB C.J. Stroud 'Upright'
The Houston Texans not only gave the 2024 rookie class a chance to achieve their dreams, but they also gave them an opportunity to play alongside one of the league's most promising quarterbacks, C.J. Stroud.
The rookie class is thrilled to have Stroud as a teammate, especially offensive tackle Blake Fisher, who has taken pride in keeping the Pro Bowl quarterback upright.
"When you have a quarterback of caliber like C.J., it’s super exciting," Fisher said. "It makes you want to keep him upright more just seeing him be productive and seeing his success. You see everyone else and everyone is having fun, so it’s exciting to be able to have that opportunity. Now it’ just going to work to put myself in a position to be able to block for him."
Stroud led the Texans to a 10-7 regular season record, the franchise's most wins since 2019. He finished his first season with 4,557 total passing yards, including the postseason, which is the second-most in NFL history by a rookie quarterback — trailing only Andrew Luck (4,662) in 2012.
It was a record-breaking season, as Stroud added 23 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 63.9 percent of his passes. On Oct. 8, he began his career with a record-setting 192 consecutive pass attempts without an interception, the most ever by a player to begin a career.
Stroud's first-year success has fans and the general public believing that the 22-year-old quarterback is poised for a Hall-of-Fame career, and Fisher is committed to protecting his new teammate each time he steps onto the field of NRG Stadium.
"C.J. is a baller," Fisher said. "His mentality, every time he hits the field, he has a winner's mindset. Being on the line to block for him and put him in the best positions, going to work and being a great athlete and leader; it's really exciting to join."
