Houston Texans Announce Dates for 2024 Training Camp: 'We Can’t Wait!'
The Houston Texans announced Tuesday morning training camp dates ahead of the 2024 season. The Texans will begin training camp on July 18. With the exception of a few dates, each practice will start at 9 a.m. at the Houston Methodist Training Center.
The Texans will have eight open practices from July 23 to 29. They will also host open training camp practices on Aug. 11, 21 and 22. Houston's practice on the 11th will be its lone night event, which will begin at 5:30 p.m.
"It’s been an extremely exciting offseason for us, and we are looking forward to building on that heading into training camp," said Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair said in a statement. "We can’t wait to celebrate and connect with our fans while debuting the organization’s new look. With the leadership of Nick Caserio and DeMeco Ryans, our team will be prepared to improve and compete every single day, including when we host joint practices with the Rams.
The Texans' training camp practices will coincide with four preseason games, highlighted by the Hall of Fame contest against the Chicago Bears on Aug. 1. Two days later, on Aug. 3, the Texans will participate in the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame as Andre Johnson becomes the first player in franchise history to earn the prestigious honor.
Johnson finished his career ranked 11th all-time for most receiving yards with 14,185. In 2009, while leading the Texans to their first winning season with a 9-7 record, he became the second player in history to lead the NFL in receiving yards in back-to-back seasons. He joined his idol Jerry Rice, who first achieved the feat in 1990.
"We are also looking forward to honoring and celebrating Texans Legend Andre Johnson through the franchise’s first Hall of Fame enshrinement this August," McNair said. "Our ultimate goal is to win and make H-Town proud with everything we do. We can’t wait to kick off the 2024 season."
