Texans' HC DeMeco Ryans on DEs Hunter, Anderson Jr.: 'Instantly Have This Connection'
The Houston Texans added a ton of talent to their already talented roster this offseason. One of the top additional this offseason for the Texans was eight-year NFL veteran defensive end Danielle Hunter, who signed with the Texans on a two-year, $49 million contract.
Hunter, who has spent the entirety of his career with the Minnesota Vikings up to this point, is a force to be reckoned with coming off the edge notching four Pro Bowls and five seasons of double-digit sack totals. Hunter immediately improves a Texans' pass rush that was already very capable of getting to the quarterback and now joins last season's Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr. at the edge positions.
Following mandatory minicamp practice this week, head coach DeMeco Ryans commented on the connection the two disruptive defensive ends have built thus far into their short relationship.
"With Danielle and Will I think they instantly have this connection that you need for both of those ends and playing off of each other, picking off of each other's brain," Ryans said. "Danielle is a veteran in the league, he has done it for a while so Will being able to lean on him for advice on how he has seen it done I think that is very important. I like the connection that they have had, they are working well together, and it is great to see both of them collapse in the pocket and finishing on the quarterback."
Getting these two studs on the same page will work wonders for the Houston defense as opposing offensive lines will have to figure out who they want to slow up on a down-to-down basis. Anderson has already blossomed into a young star, but there is plenty left to learn and there is no better player at his position to learn from other than Danielle Hunter.
If I am an opposing quarterback this fall, I would be extremely worried about these guys heading into the matchup.
