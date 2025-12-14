How to Watch, Stream Texans vs. Cardinals Week 15 Matchup

The 8-5 Houston Texans are back at home to try and continue their recent winning ways for Week 15 against the 3-10 Arizona Cardinals, attempting to etch win number six in a row in order to keep the momentum hot for their playoff hopes in the AFC.

The Texans are fresh off a statement victory on primetime vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, where they pieced together a 20-10 win thanks to another strong outing from their league-best defense. And now, they'll keep that hunger going for another week against Jacoby Brissett and the Cardinals.

The Cardinals have had their dark moments in the past five weeks, now on a five-game losing streak themselves, to now sink towards the bottom of the league standings in the final stretch of the year. They'll try to defy the odds against the Texans and their surging group on both ends.

Here's how to tune into the action:

How to Watch Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) greets fans after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

- Date/Time: Sunday, December 14th @ 12 PM CST



- Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX



- TV Broadcast: FOX



- Stream: NFL+, FOXSports.com



- Radio: SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM, Audacy app, Texans app | Marc Vandermeer, Andre Ware, John Harris



- Spanish Radio: Mega 101 FM, Enrique Vasquez (Play-by-Play) & Gustavo Rangel (Color Analyst)

Betting Lines

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

- Spread: Houston -10 (-108), Arizona +10 (-112)



- Favorite Moneyline: Houston (-625)



- Underdog Moneyline: Arizona (+455)



- Total: 42.5



- Total Over Odds: -105



- Total Under Odds: -115

All odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Injury Reports

Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb (21) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here's the final injury reports released from each team following their third practice of the week.

Houston Texans

– RB Nick Chubb: QUESTIONABLE (ribs)

– LB EJ Speed: QUESTIONABLE (knee)

– WR Justin Watson: OUT (calf)

Kansas City Chiefs

– OL Evan Brown: OUT (personal)

– OL Paris Johnson Jr.: OUT (knee)

– TE Eljiah Higgins: QUESTIONABLE (illness)

– WR Marvin Harrison Jr.: OUT (heel)

– CB Max Melton: OUT (heel)

– DL Bilal Nichols: OUT (knee)

– S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson: OUT (ankle)

– S Jalen Thompson: OUT (hamstring)

– WR Xavier Weaver: OUT (hamstring)

– DL L.J. Collier: QUESTIONABLE (knee)

– RB Emari Demercado: QUESTIONABLE (ankle)

– OL Christian Jones: QUESTIONABLE (knee)

– DL Walter Nolen III: QUESTIONABLE (knee)

The Texans have two names in question for the action against the Cardinals, that being veteran running back Nick Chubb and linebacker E.J. Speed, who will both see their statuses officially closer to kickoff.

One player who won't be in the action is wide receiver Justin Watson, who's been out since Week 2 with a calf injury, and saw his 21-day practice window open earlier this week. Yet, will have to wait at least one more week before getting back in the mix.

As for the Cardinals, they have a few notable absences, the biggest being on the offensive end in the form of wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and offensive tackle Paris Johnston Jr., leaving the stage set for another big day from Michael Wilson, and a chance for the Texans' pass rush to feast on a depleted offensive line.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!