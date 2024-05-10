Texans Rookie Minicamp Preview, A Look At First-Year Prospects
The Houston Texans ended the 2024 NFL Draft with nine prospects taken. However, general manager Nick Caserio and coach DeMeco Ryans were not done, adding five players through the undrafted free agency pool.
Each first-year prospect will have several opportunities to prove their worth throughout Houston's off-season workouts. Their first will come on Friday, when the Texans host the first of a two-day rookie minicamp period.
Here is a look at each rookie prospect ahead of their pro careers with the Texans, headlined by defensive back Kamari Lassiter and tight end Cade Stover.
"To me, everyone will be attacking the same," Ryans said. You don't want to attack the situation differently just because you are drafted or undrafted. It's all about putting your head down and working while continuing to get better. It doesn't matter where you are selected. It's about what you do once you step onto the field."
2024 Draft picks
Kamari Lassiter, second round (No. 42 overall): A 6-foot, 186-pound defensive back who played three seasons at Georgia. In 42 games, Lassiter recorded 86 tackles and 14 pass deflections. In 2022, Lassiter played a massive role in helping the Bulldogs win their third national title in program history.
Blake Fisher, second round (No. 59 overall): Blake Fisher is an offensive tackle from Notre Dame, joining the Texans at 6-foot-6, 310 pounds. Fisher played primarily right tackle in college. In three seasons, Fisher posted a combined overall grade of 70.2 while allowing nine sacks and six quarterback hits.
Calen Bullock, third round (No. 78 overall): A 6-foot-2, 188-pound safety from USC, Bullock recorded nine interceptions over his three-year college career. He also finished with 151 total tackles and notched a pair of defensive touchdowns.
Cade Stover, fourth round (No. 123 overall): Cade Stover is a tight end prospect from Ohio State. He recorded 1,058 receiving yards and ten touchdowns, proving he could be a potential playmaker and reliable target in the passing game for the Texans.
Jamal Hill, sixth round (No. 188 overall): Jamal Hill played five seasons at Oregon. He appeared in 50 games and recorded 147 tackles and 2.0 sacks. Hill began his college career playing two seasons as Oregon's defensive back.
Jawhar Jordan, sixth round (No. 205 overall): A Louisville prospect who transferred from Syracuse, Jawhar Jordan posted a career-best 1,128 yards on 181 attempts and 13 touchdowns in 2023.
Solomon Byrd, seventh round (No. 238 overall): One of two prospects from USC, Solomon Byrd finished his college career with 20.0 sacks and a pass rush grade of 81.7 in 2023. However, in addition to Byrd's ability to get after the quarterback, he is also a disruptor against the run.
Marcus Harris, seventh round (No. 237 overall): Marcus Harris is a 6-foot-2, 286 pounds defensive lineman who recorded 11.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks during his final season at Auburn.
LaDarius Henderson, seventh round (No. 249 overall): LaDarius Henderson is a versatile offensive lineman who can play both tackle and guard.
UDFA
British Brooks: British Brooks played five seasons at North Carolina. On 140 attempts, he rushed for 848 yards and seven touchdowns. He also posted 73 receiving yards on 14 catches.
Tarique Barnes: As a linebacker, Tarique Barnes played five seasons at Illinois, recording 190 tackles and 5.5 sacks. He played two seasons under former Texans coach Lovie Smith.
Jadon and Jaxon Janke: The Texans did not select a wideout during the 2024 NFL Draft. However, they added a set of twins from South Dakota State — Jadon and Jaxon Janke. Jadon finished his career with 2,800 yards on 170 catches. Jaxon recorded 3,677 yards on 244 receptions.
Max Tooley: A prospect who played six seasons at BYU. Tooley has a chance to play a vital role within the Texans' linebacker unit, posting 311 tackles, eight pass deflections and seven interceptions in 176 career games.
Pheldarius Payne: A three-year prospect who began his career at Nebraska, Payne finished his college career at Virginia Tech. Payne's final year resulted in a career year, as he recorded a career-best 31 tackles and 4.0 sacks in 13 games for the Hokies.
