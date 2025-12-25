Texans Rule Out Starting OT for Chargers Game

The Houston Texans are gearing up to face the LA Chargers in a huge AFC matchup on Saturday, also setting up a potential wildcard preview. The Texans, however, will not be at full strength in Los Angeles.

Houston's offensive line has already been damaged throughout the season, but they will be severely shorthanded for Saturday's game. After not practicing all week, the Texans have ruled out starting OT Trent Brown against the Chargers with an ankle/knee injury.

The Texans have ruled RT Trent Brown out.



Will Tytus Howard go back to RT?



LT Aireontae Ersery is questionable.



Texans could be without both recent starting tackles against the Chargers pic.twitter.com/yAlOrG5MM3 — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) December 25, 2025

Texans could be without both starting OTs

Brown has started the last seven games for Houston at RT, and having to go without him on Saturday will be a huge blow, and it could get even worse.

The Texans have also listed rookie LT Aireontae Ersey as questionable for Saturday's game with a thumb injury, putting the Texans in jeopardy of playing without both starting OTs. Ersey underwent surgery to repair a broken thumb this week, and while his status suggests he could return this week, it seems unlikely that he would play.

#Texans rookie left tackle Aireontae Ersery had surgery on his broken hand today, per league sources, to aid healing process with metal hardware inserted. Next steps, rest and rehab and then a return to play when pain- strength of hand are manageable. Return undetermined, but not… — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 23, 2025

Ersey has started in each of Houston's 15 games this season since the team took a chance on him in the second round of the 2025 draft, and if he has to join Brown on the sideline, the Texans' offensive line could be in for a shock.

Texans' other injury concerns

The Texans have also ruled out backup LB Jamal Hill ahead of Saturday's game, while listing rookie CB Ajani Carter, DE Darrell Taylor, and WR Justin Watson as questionable. Earlier in the week, some Texans fans were concerned when star DBs Derek Stingley, Kamari Lassiter, and Azeez Al-Shaair all either missed practice or were limited, but after practicing in full on Thursday, they should all be good to go in Los Angeles.

The Chargers, who currently sit at 11-4, have proven to be a very dangerous team this season and a potential contender in the AFC, making Saturday's matchup a challenging one for the Texans. Dealing with key injuries to their offensive line is far from ideal, but the Texans have shown they can win despite adversity.

