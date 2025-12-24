Texans, Chargers Reveal Lengthy First Injury Report for Week 17

The first practice of a short week for the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers has come and gone, giving us a first look at what to expect for each side’s injuries heading into the weekend, and there's a lot to unpack.

Here's a full scope at the injury reports for both the Texans and Chargers for practice one of three for the week:

Houston Texans Injury Report (as of 12/23)

DNP – DE Denico Autry (knee)

DNP – OT Trent Brown (ankle/knee)

DNP – OT Aireontae Ersery (thumb)

DNP – LB Jake Hansen (chest)

DNP – DE Dylan Horton (hip)

DNP – CB Kamari Lassiter (foot)

DNP – DT Sheldon Rankins (knee)

DNP – CB Derek Stingley Jr. (oblique)

LIMITED – LB Azeez Al-Shaair (ankle/knee)

LIMITED – CB Ajani Carter (hamstring)

LIMITED – TE Dalton Schultz (knee)

FULL – LS Austin Brinkman (knee)

FULL – LB Jamal Hill (wrist)

FULL – RB Woody Marks (ankle)

FULL – DE Darrell Taylor (knee)

FULL – WR Justin Watson (calf)

In all, it's 17 total entries on the injury report for the Texans, with just under half of those being non-participants for the day.

The biggest of those non-participants come in the both the secondary and the offensive line. Both top cornerbacks, Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter, were held out of the action, as well as their starting tackles on both sides, Aireontae Ersery and Trent Brown.

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA;Houston Texans offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery (79) blocks Arizona Cardinals linebacker Baron Browning (5) in the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Considering Stingley and Lassiter were entries on last week's report before they wound up playing vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, their placement could simply be precautionary. But as for Brown and Ersery, they could have a real chance at missing at least one game, as both ended up leaving in the fourth quarter of this past weekend.

As for those who saw positive upgrades, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair was a limited participant after missing last week, and both running backs Woody Marks and Nick Chubb are off the IR entirely. Marks wound up missing the action against the Raiders, while Chubb was a limited participant before he played after a one-week absence.

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report (as of 12/23)

DNP – WR Keenan Allen (rest)

DNP – OG Mekhi Becton Sr. (knee)

DNP – WR Derius Davis (ankle)

DNP – OLB Khalil Mack (rest)

DNP – RJ Mickens (shoulder)

DNP – OL Jamaree Salyer (hamstring)

DNP – DL Teair Tart (groin)

DNP – RB Kimani Vidal (neck)

LIMITED – OLB Bud Dupree (back)

FULL – QB Justin Herbert

FULL – OG – Trey Pipkins (ankle)

The Chargers have a few notable players to report as well. Big names like Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, and Khalil Mack don't appear to be in real danger of missing this coming weekend— the latter two being DNP’s due to rest— but other starters in Mekhi Becton and Teair Tart were off to the side with injury concerns.

Both teams will have a pair of practices left before the action kicks off this weekend, where we'll likely get a bit more clarity on what to expect once game time arrives.

